Dhurandhar 2 Screening Turns Chaotic In Hyderabad After Hindi-Telugu Mix-Up: WATCH Video

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A screening of Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge in Hyderabad took an unexpected turn when a language mix-up inside a packed theatre triggered a heated argument among viewers. What should have been a routine show quickly spiralled into chaos, with videos of the incident now circulating widely online.

ALSO READ: Karan Johar Says He Has ‘Dhurandhar FOMO’ Yet To Watch Ranveer Singh’s Blockbuster

Chaos Erupts Over Hindi-Telugu Mix-Up

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The incident reportedly took place at a multiplex in Punjagutta, where tickets for both the Hindi and Telugu versions were sold for the same screen. As the screening paused during an on-screen promo, confusion turned into confrontation.

In a viral clip shared on social media, audience members can be seen arguing over which version should be played. At one point, a woman is heard shouting, “But the Telugu version was booked first.”

The situation escalated quickly, forcing theatre staff and police personnel to step in and restore order. Some viewers even demanded that separate screens be arranged, while others threatened to sit elsewhere in protest.

‘Fun Turns Frantic’ As Videos Go Viral

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Despite the tense atmosphere, the person recording the video remarked that they were having “fun,” capturing the bizarre nature of the situation. In a follow-up clip, it was claimed that the Hindi version was eventually played, even though tickets for the Telugu version had also been issued.

As the footage spread online, social media users responded with humour. One user joked, “Movie already 4 hours, Inko 1 hour extra fun,” while another quipped, “1st half telugu lo vesi 2nd half hindi lo veste saripothunde anthey simple.” Some even suggested choosing a different film altogether.

Release Delays Add To Confusion

Directed by Aditya Dhar and led by Ranveer Singh, the spy thriller was released across multiple languages. However, delays in content delivery meant that the South Indian versions were released later than planned, which may have contributed to the confusion at theatres.

The film, a sequel to the 2025 hit, blends fictional storytelling with real-world events and has already emerged as a major box office success.