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HomeEntertainmentDhurandhar 2 Screening Turns Chaotic In Hyderabad After Hindi-Telugu Mix-Up: WATCH Video

Dhurandhar 2 Screening Turns Chaotic In Hyderabad After Hindi-Telugu Mix-Up: WATCH Video

A Dhurandhar 2 screening in Hyderabad turned chaotic after tickets for Hindi and Telugu versions were sold for the same show, sparking a viral clash.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 22 Mar 2026 04:17 PM (IST)
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A screening of Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge in Hyderabad took an unexpected turn when a language mix-up inside a packed theatre triggered a heated argument among viewers. What should have been a routine show quickly spiralled into chaos, with videos of the incident now circulating widely online.

ALSO READ: Karan Johar Says He Has ‘Dhurandhar FOMO’ Yet To Watch Ranveer Singh’s Blockbuster

Chaos Erupts Over Hindi-Telugu Mix-Up

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by keerthi yerneni (@keerthi_yerneni)

The incident reportedly took place at a multiplex in Punjagutta, where tickets for both the Hindi and Telugu versions were sold for the same screen. As the screening paused during an on-screen promo, confusion turned into confrontation.

In a viral clip shared on social media, audience members can be seen arguing over which version should be played. At one point, a woman is heard shouting, “But the Telugu version was booked first.”

The situation escalated quickly, forcing theatre staff and police personnel to step in and restore order. Some viewers even demanded that separate screens be arranged, while others threatened to sit elsewhere in protest.

‘Fun Turns Frantic’ As Videos Go Viral

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by keerthi yerneni (@keerthi_yerneni)

Despite the tense atmosphere, the person recording the video remarked that they were having “fun,” capturing the bizarre nature of the situation. In a follow-up clip, it was claimed that the Hindi version was eventually played, even though tickets for the Telugu version had also been issued.

As the footage spread online, social media users responded with humour. One user joked, “Movie already 4 hours, Inko 1 hour extra fun,” while another quipped, “1st half telugu lo vesi 2nd half hindi lo veste saripothunde anthey simple.” Some even suggested choosing a different film altogether.

Release Delays Add To Confusion

Directed by Aditya Dhar and led by Ranveer Singh, the spy thriller was released across multiple languages. However, delays in content delivery meant that the South Indian versions were released later than planned, which may have contributed to the confusion at theatres.

The film, a sequel to the 2025 hit, blends fictional storytelling with real-world events and has already emerged as a major box office success.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What caused an argument at the Dhurandhar 2 screening in Hyderabad?

A language mix-up occurred when tickets for both Hindi and Telugu versions were sold for the same screen, leading to confusion and arguments among viewers.

Where did the incident at the Dhurandhar 2 screening take place?

The incident reportedly happened at a multiplex in Punjagutta, Hyderabad, where a language dispute erupted during the screening.

What was the reason behind the language confusion?

Tickets for both Hindi and Telugu versions of the film were sold for the same screen, causing a dispute over which language version should be played.

How was the situation at the theatre resolved?

Theatre staff and police personnel had to intervene to restore order. Some viewers demanded separate screens, while others threatened to protest.

Did the Hindi or Telugu version of Dhurandhar 2 end up being played?

According to a follow-up clip, the Hindi version was eventually played, despite tickets for the Telugu version also being issued.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 Mar 2026 04:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
Hyderabad News Ranveer SIngh ENtertainment News Dhurandhar 2
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