Vijay’s First Statement After Landslide Win: ‘People First, Politics Later'

TVK Chief Vijay has issued his first statement after the party’s election victory, adopting a conciliatory and governance-focused tone. He stressed that public welfare would be the administration’s top priority while calling for cooperation beyond political divides to drive Tamil Nadu’s development and ensure inclusive, people-centric governance in the State.

People First

Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his message, Vijay said the well-being of citizens would remain the government’s foremost concern. He described the mandate a

Thank you, Hon'ble @PMOIndia, for your greetings. The well-being of our people remains our only goal.



​Transcending politics, we shall focus on the State's progress and the welfare of people of Tamil Nadu. We look forward to the Union Government’s support in this endeavor. https://t.co/EO4h8qC0hF — TVK Vijay (@TVKVijayHQ) May 5, 2026

He underlined his commitment to progress, good governance and inclusive growth in Tamil Nadu, while expressing hope for continued support from the Union government in delivering on these priorities.

Vijay also acknowledged the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha for extending congratulations, noting that public service and the preservation of Tamil Nadu’s cultural ethos would remain central to his administration.

My sincere thanks to the Honorable Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha for the call and kind wishes! We shall remain committed to excellence in public service, and preserving the cultural ethos of our state which requires collective cooperation. Beyond politics, we shall… https://t.co/dohAfUSq0e — TVK Vijay (@TVKVijayHQ) May 5, 2026

Reaffirming a collaborative approach, he said governance would take precedence over politics, with a clear focus on the welfare, dignity and aspirations of the people.

Also Read: Vijay Likely To Take Oath As Tamil Nadu CM On May 7: Report

Numbers Tight

Reports indicate that Vijay is likely to be sworn in on May 7.

In the 234-member Assembly, the majority mark stands at 118. TVK, with 108 seats, falls short by 10. The situation is further complicated as Vijay has won from two constituencies, Perambur and Tiruchi East, and will have to vacate one, reducing the party’s tally.

Additionally, once the government is formed, one legislator will be appointed Speaker, who does not vote under normal circumstances, effectively lowering the party’s strength on the floor of the House.

Taking these factors into account, TVK will require the support of at least 12 additional MLAs to comfortably prove its majority.

Also Read: TVK 10 Seats Short In Tamil Nadu: What Are Vijay’s Options?