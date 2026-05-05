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HomeNewsVijay’s First Statement After Landslide Win: ‘People First, Politics Later'

Vijay’s First Statement After Landslide Win: ‘People First, Politics Later'

Vijay thanks PMO, vows people-first governance in Tamil Nadu, stresses unity beyond politics and seeks Union support for development.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 05 May 2026 06:45 PM (IST)

TVK Chief Vijay has issued his first statement after the party’s election victory, adopting a conciliatory and governance-focused tone. He stressed that public welfare would be the administration’s top priority while calling for cooperation beyond political divides to drive Tamil Nadu’s development and ensure inclusive, people-centric governance in the State.

People First

Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his message, Vijay said the well-being of citizens would remain the government’s foremost concern. He described the mandate a

He underlined his commitment to progress, good governance and inclusive growth in Tamil Nadu, while expressing hope for continued support from the Union government in delivering on these priorities.

Vijay also acknowledged the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha for extending congratulations, noting that public service and the preservation of Tamil Nadu’s cultural ethos would remain central to his administration.

Reaffirming a collaborative approach, he said governance would take precedence over politics, with a clear focus on the welfare, dignity and aspirations of the people.

Also Read: Vijay Likely To Take Oath As Tamil Nadu CM On May 7: Report

Numbers Tight

Reports indicate that Vijay is likely to be sworn in on May 7.

In the 234-member Assembly, the majority mark stands at 118. TVK, with 108 seats, falls short by 10. The situation is further complicated as Vijay has won from two constituencies, Perambur and Tiruchi East, and will have to vacate one, reducing the party’s tally.

Additionally, once the government is formed, one legislator will be appointed Speaker, who does not vote under normal circumstances, effectively lowering the party’s strength on the floor of the House.

Taking these factors into account, TVK will require the support of at least 12 additional MLAs to comfortably prove its majority.

Also Read: TVK 10 Seats Short In Tamil Nadu: What Are Vijay’s Options?

Before You Go

POLITICAL UPDATE: Suvendu Adhikari emerges as key face in Bengal CM race

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 05 May 2026 06:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Thalapathy Vijay TVK Vijay Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results
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