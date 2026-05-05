Omar Abdullah Questions INDIA Bloc Role, Says TMC-Congress Clash In Bengal ‘Unfortunate’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jammu and Kashmir CM questions INDIA bloc's purpose beyond national elections.

Abdullah highlights West Bengal polls where allies contested each other.

Alliance needs clear strategy for state and national election involvement.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has raised concerns over the coherence of the INDIA bloc, questioning its purpose beyond national elections. In an exclusive interview with Press Trust of India (PTI), Abdullah said the alliance must clarify whether it is meant to function in state polls as well. Referring to the recent West Bengal elections, he described the situation as “unfortunate”, pointing out that alliance partners Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Congress ended up contesting against each other.

Bloc Clarity

Abdullah stressed that the INDIA bloc needs a clear and consistent strategy. He said if the alliance is intended only for parliamentary elections, that should be stated openly. However, if it is meant to operate at the state level too, then conflicting contests such as the one witnessed in West Bengal undermine its credibility. According to him, voters may find it difficult to understand an alliance that appears united in one election but divided in another.

VIDEO | Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) in an exclusive interview to PTI, says, "We need to decide what the INDIA bloc is for; If it is for state elections too, then what happened in West Bengal is unfortunate, as TMC and Congress fought against each… pic.twitter.com/ULEXLDkzUU — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 5, 2026

Bengal Example

Citing West Bengal, Abdullah highlighted how the TMC and the Congress fought separately despite being part of the same broader opposition grouping. He noted that such contradictions weaken the message of unity that the alliance seeks to project against its political rivals.

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Strategic Questions

The Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister underlined the need for internal discussions within the bloc to avoid similar situations in the future. He suggested that a common framework for seat-sharing and electoral cooperation must be agreed upon if the alliance wants to remain effective and credible across states.

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