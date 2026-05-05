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HomeElectionOmar Abdullah Questions INDIA Bloc Role, Says TMC-Congress Clash In Bengal ‘Unfortunate’

Omar Abdullah Questions INDIA Bloc Role, Says TMC-Congress Clash In Bengal ‘Unfortunate’

Omar Abdullah questions INDIA bloc’s role, says Bengal clash between TMC and Congress shows lack of clarity on alliance strategy in state polls.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 05 May 2026 07:50 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Jammu and Kashmir CM questions INDIA bloc's purpose beyond national elections.
  • Abdullah highlights West Bengal polls where allies contested each other.
  • Alliance needs clear strategy for state and national election involvement.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has raised concerns over the coherence of the INDIA bloc, questioning its purpose beyond national elections. In an exclusive interview with Press Trust of India (PTI), Abdullah said the alliance must clarify whether it is meant to function in state polls as well. Referring to the recent West Bengal elections, he described the situation as “unfortunate”, pointing out that alliance partners Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Congress ended up contesting against each other.

Bloc Clarity

Abdullah stressed that the INDIA bloc needs a clear and consistent strategy. He said if the alliance is intended only for parliamentary elections, that should be stated openly. However, if it is meant to operate at the state level too, then conflicting contests such as the one witnessed in West Bengal undermine its credibility. According to him, voters may find it difficult to understand an alliance that appears united in one election but divided in another.

Bengal Example

Citing West Bengal, Abdullah highlighted how the TMC and the Congress fought separately despite being part of the same broader opposition grouping. He noted that such contradictions weaken the message of unity that the alliance seeks to project against its political rivals.

Also Read: If Mamata Refuses To Resign, Can The Governor Remove Her? What The Rules Say

Strategic Questions

The Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister underlined the need for internal discussions within the bloc to avoid similar situations in the future. He suggested that a common framework for seat-sharing and electoral cooperation must be agreed upon if the alliance wants to remain effective and credible across states.

Also Read: Mamata Refuses To Step Down, Says ‘There Is No Question Of My Resignation’

Before You Go

Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 05 May 2026 07:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
West Bengal Elections West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 West Bengal Assembly Election Results 2026
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