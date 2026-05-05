Vijay is likely to be sworn in as the new Chief Minister on May 7th. The oath-taking ceremony is anticipated to take place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai.
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Vijay Likely To Take Oath As Tamil Nadu CM On May 7: Report
TVK chief Vijay is likely to be sworn in as Tamil Nadu CM on May 7 after his party won 108 seats. Falling short of majority, TVK is expected to seek support from smaller parties to form the govt.
- Vijay to be sworn in as Chief Minister May 7.
- TVK wins 108 seats, falling short of majority.
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Frequently Asked Questions
When is Vijay expected to be sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu?
How many seats did Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) win in the assembly elections?
TVK emerged as the single-largest party by winning 108 seats in the 234-member Assembly. This marks a significant disruption to the long-standing dominance of other parties.
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