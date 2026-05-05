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HomeElectionVijay Likely To Take Oath As Tamil Nadu CM On May 7: Report

Vijay Likely To Take Oath As Tamil Nadu CM On May 7: Report

TVK chief Vijay is likely to be sworn in as Tamil Nadu CM on May 7 after his party won 108 seats. Falling short of majority, TVK is expected to seek support from smaller parties to form the govt.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 05 May 2026 06:35 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Vijay to be sworn in as Chief Minister May 7.
  • TVK wins 108 seats, falling short of majority.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's (TVK) chief Vijay is likely to be sworn in as the Tamil nadu's new Chief Minister on May 7, according to the ANI. The oath-taking ceremony is expected to be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai.

Vijay’s political debut has been remarkable, with TVK emerging as the single-largest party in the 234-member Assembly by winning 108 seats. The result marks a major disruption to the long-standing dominance of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam. However, TVK remains 10 seats short of the majority mark of 118.

TVK Falls Short In Majority

In the 234-member Assembly, a party requires 118 seats for a clear majority. With 108 seats, TVK is still 10 short of the mark.

Additionally, Vijay has won from two constituencies, Perambur and Tiruchi East, and will have to vacate one, reducing the party’s tally further. Moreover, once the government is formed, one Legislator will be appointed as Speaker, who does not vote under normal circumstances, effectively lowering the party’s strength in the House. Taking these factors into account, TVK will need the support of at least 12 additional MLAs to prove its majority.

To form the government, the party is expected to seek support from smaller parties, including Congress, PMK, Left parties, CPI(M), and VCK, which could help it cross the majority threshold.

The election also dealt a major blow to outgoing Chief Minister MK Stalin of the DMK, who lost the Kolathur seat to TVK’s V.S. Babu by 8,795 votes. The DMK managed to secure only 59 seats, marking a significant decline.

Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar has accepted Stalin’s resignation along with that of his Council of Ministers, and has asked him to continue as caretaker Chief Minister until the new government assumes office.

Vijay Breaks DMK-AIADMK Dominance

Vijay’s rise marks a historic moment, as Tamil Nadu is set to witness its first government outside the DMK-AIADMK dominance since June 1977. His victory also challenges the long-held perception about actors transitioning into politics, placing him alongside prominent actor-turned-leaders such as NT Rama Rao, MG Ramachandran, and J. Jayalalithaa.

Meanwhile, key alliance leaders, including Thol Thirumavalavan, CPI(M) State Secretary Shanmugam, and CPI State Secretary Veerapandian, are expected to meet Stalin on Wednesday to discuss the next course of action.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

When is Vijay expected to be sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu?

Vijay is likely to be sworn in as the new Chief Minister on May 7th. The oath-taking ceremony is anticipated to take place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai.

How many seats did Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) win in the assembly elections?

TVK emerged as the single-largest party by winning 108 seats in the 234-member Assembly. This marks a significant disruption to the long-standing dominance of other parties.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 05 May 2026 06:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Thalapathy Vijay Vijay Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Elections 2026 Election Corner TVK Chief Vijay TN Election 2026 Tamil Nadu Election 2026 Vijay Won Tamil Nadu Elections
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