Dhurandhar: The Revenge collected ₹44 crore net from paid previews, setting a new benchmark for Bollywood premieres.
Dhurandhar 2 Mints Rs 44 Cr From Previews Alone, Beats Dhurandhar’s Opening Day By 57%
Dhurandhar 2: Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 releases in theatres today, already collecting Rs 44 crore from previews.
Dhurandhar: The Revenge began its theatrical journey on a strong note, raking in an impressive collection from paid previews alone, even as it faced several last-minute hurdles. Multiple shows were delayed or rescheduled due to technical issues, with Tamil and Telugu screenings starting only at 9 pm on Wednesday, while the Malayalam and Kannada versions were pushed to Thursday morning. Most Hindi shows went ahead as planned, though a few experienced minor delays.
The film still managed to outperform expectations, collecting 57 per cent more than the opening day earnings of the first instalment. It also recorded a massive 340 per cent jump in premiere collections compared to previous Indian films.
ALSO READ| Dhurandhar 2 Twitter Review: Ranveer Singh’s Spy Thriller Is ‘Deadlier’ Yet ‘Exhausting’, Say Fans
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the Aditya Dhar directorial recorded around 12,292 shows with an overall occupancy of 46.7 per cent on Day 0. Trade experts believe the numbers could have been even higher if the dubbed versions had not faced disruptions due to content and technical issues.
The Rs 44 crore net collection from previews has set a new benchmark for Bollywood premieres. It comfortably surpassed the previous record of Rs 10 crore set by Stree 2 in 2024. It overtook the earlier all-India premiere record, pushing OG, Pawan Kalyan, to the second spot.
ALSO READ| Nora Fatehi Breaks Silence on ‘Sarke Chunar’ Row, Says Hindi Version Was Made Without Approval
Dhurandhar 2 Set For A Big Opening
With such a record-breaking start, expectations are sky-high for the film’s opening day performance. Dhurandhar 2, which releases on March 19, features Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi in key roles.
The spy action thriller is a sequel to Dhurandhar, which was released in December last year and went on to earn Rs 1,307 crore worldwide. The first film also found massive success on Netflix after its digital premiere on January 30, trending across multiple countries, including Pakistan. Ahead of the sequel’s release, the original film was re-released across 500 screens globally, further building anticipation.
Related Video
Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse
Frequently Asked Questions
What was the opening collection of Dhurandhar: The Revenge from paid previews?
Were there any issues with the release of Dhurandhar: The Revenge?
Yes, several shows faced delays or rescheduling due to technical issues, particularly for the Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada versions.
How did Dhurandhar: The Revenge's premiere collections compare to previous films?
The film recorded a massive 340% jump in premiere collections compared to previous Indian films and surpassed the previous all-India premiere record.
What is the genre and cast of Dhurandhar 2?
Dhurandhar 2 is a spy action thriller featuring Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sanjay Dutt, among others.