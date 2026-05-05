TVK 10 Seats Short In Tamil Nadu: What Are Vijay’s Options?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vijay's TVK party emerged as largest single party, 108 seats.

TVK requires 10 more seats to form government alone.

Tamil Nadu politics has witnessed a major upheaval this election, as actor-turned-politician Vijay and his party TVK have broken the decades-long dominance of Dravidian parties. Contesting elections for the first time, TVK has emerged as the single-largest party with 108 seats, marking a strong entry into the state’s political landscape. However, despite this impressive performance, the party has fallen short of the majority needed to form the government on its own.

Majority Mark and Seat Shortfall

In the 234-member Assembly, a party requires 118 seats for a clear majority. With 108 seats, TVK is still 10 short of the mark. Additionally, Vijay has won from two constituencies—Perambur and Tiruchi East—and will have to vacate one, reducing the party’s tally further. Moreover, once the government is formed, one विधायक will be appointed as Speaker, who does not vote under normal circumstances, effectively lowering the party’s strength in the House. Taking these factors into account, TVK will need the support of at least 12 additional MLAs to prove its majority.

Coalition Options Under Consideration

With numbers falling short, TVK is exploring multiple alliance possibilities to form the government:

Option 1: Alliance With Smaller Parties From DMK Bloc

TVK (108) + Congress (5) + Left (4) + IUML (2) + VCK (2)

Option 2: Support From Smaller Parties

TVK (108) + Congress (5) + PMK (4) + IUML (2) + Left (4)

Sources suggest that TVK is actively discussing potential alliances with Congress and other smaller parties, and is even considering offering cabinet positions to coalition partners to ensure a stable government despite a narrow majority.

Option 3: Tie-Up With AIADMK Alone

TVK (108) + AIADMK (47)

Smaller Parties As Kingmakers

Smaller parties and alliances have now assumed the role of ‘kingmakers’. The election results have delivered a fragmented mandate, particularly for the DMK alliance. Congress has won 6 seats, while Left parties CPI and CPI(M) have secured 2 seats each. Other parties like the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) have also gained representation. Meanwhile, the AIADMK alliance has won a limited number of seats, with parties like PMK and BJP contributing to its tally. If TVK manages to secure support from even a few of these parties, it could comfortably cross the majority mark.

Governor’s Role In Govt Formation

Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar is expected to soon initiate the government formation process. He may invite Vijay to stake claim and prove majority, or ask for letters of support. If TVK fails to demonstrate majority, the Governor could offer the opportunity to the second-largest party, DMK. In case no party succeeds in forming a government, the state may come under President’s Rule, followed by fresh elections within six months.