Karan Johar To Attend Cannes Film Festival After His Met Gala Appearance

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom He previously debuted at Cannes representing his film.

The Met Gala took place on May 4 in New York City. The event, themed “Fashion is Art”, saw a strong presence of Indian celebrities who showcased their creativity on the red carpet. Celebrities like Manish Malhotra, Natasha Poonawala, Isha Ambani, Ananya Birla, and Karan Johar graced the event.

Among all of them, Karan Johar’s outfit became one of the most talked-about looks from the Indian lineup. He wore a custom Manish Malhotra creation and was styled by Eka Lakhani. The inspiration for his outfit was drawn from Raja Ravi Varma, with elements of his paintings even featured on the cape.

Now, as the guest list for the Cannes Film Festival 2026 is out, Karan Johar has also been listed as an attendee. The festival will take place on May 12 on the French Riviera in the city of Cannes.

Karan Johar In Cannes

Karan Johar made his debut at the Cannes Film Festival last year, representing his film Homebound, produced under Dharma Productions and directed by Neeraj Ghaywan. He attended the event along with the cast, including Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor.

For his Cannes debut, he wore custom Manish Malhotra outfits that received a lot of appreciation. His look had a regal touch, featuring a bandhgala paired with glossy black boots. What stood out were the brooches and collar pins crafted in 18k gold. Many even called it a “Bridgerton moment” on the red carpet.

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This will be Karan Johar’s second appearance at the Cannes Film Festival as a filmmaker. While the exact reason for his attendance is not fully revealed yet, fans are already expecting another standout fashion moment from him, especially after his Met Gala appearance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

About Karan Johar

Karan Johar remains one of the most prominent names in Hindi cinema, known for his stylish mainstream films, emotional family dramas, and strong influence on pop culture. Apart from directing, he continues to expand Dharma Productions across films and digital platforms.

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He also has several projects lined up, with reports suggesting a new directorial film featuring Alia Bhatt. Alongside this, Dharma Productions is backing multiple upcoming projects. On the television front as well, Karan is expected to return with Koffee with Karan Season 9, keeping him firmly in the centre of entertainment conversations.