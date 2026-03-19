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HomeEntertainmentDhurandhar 2 Review: Preity Zinta, Kartik Aaryan, Allu Arjun And More Applaud Ranveer Singh’s Film

Dhurandhar 2 Review: Preity Zinta, Kartik Aaryan, Allu Arjun And More Applaud Ranveer Singh’s Film

Dhurandhar 2 gets glowing reactions from celebrities like Kartik Aaryan, Preity Zinta and Allu Arjun. Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller is being called unforgettable.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 19 Mar 2026 08:33 AM (IST)
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Dhurandhar: The Revenge's initial wave of reactions suggests it may be one of the biggest releases of the year. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the much-anticipated sequel opened to strong paid previews on March 18, already setting the tone with impressive advance booking numbers. Now, as audiences pour into theatres, industry insiders and celebrities are weighing in, and the verdict so far is overwhelmingly positive.

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar 2 Twitter Review: Ranveer Singh’s Spy Thriller Is ‘Deadlier’ Yet ‘Exhausting’, Say Fans

Celebrities Applaud Ranveer Singh’s Power-Packed Performance

(Image Source: Instagram/@kartikaaryan)
(Image Source: Instagram/@kartikaaryan)

Among the first to react was Kartik Aaryan, who described the film as ‘top notch’ on social media. He credited Aditya Dhar for crafting an ‘unforgettable cinematic experience’ and praised Ranveer Singh for delivering a performance that has “created a storm”.

(Image Source: Instagram/@ananyapanday)
(Image Source: Instagram/@ananyapanday)

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday shared that she was completely ‘blown away’ by the film, adding to the growing excitement around the action-packed sequel.

‘Patriotism With Swag’: South Stars Join The Praise

The buzz extended beyond Bollywood, with Allu Arjun also taking to Instagram to applaud the film. Sharing his thoughts, he wrote:
"Just Watched #Dhurandhar2 Patriotism with swag. A film that will make every patriot proud Many clap-trapping moments BLAST! Congratulations to the entire team. Fine performances by @ActorMadhavan garu & all actors . Technical brilliance."

He further hailed Ranveer as a ‘brilliant’ and ‘versatile’ performer, while also acknowledging R. Madhavan’s contribution.

Responding to this appreciation, R. Madhavan tweeted:
"I’m so humbled touched and hyper motivated. This means so much coming from you, my dear brother I have watched all your films with complete awe of your abilities. And so it’s a fantastic feeling to know how mutual it is. God bless you .. and this being the first review online is super super special to me at a pivotal point in my career in life"

Vijay Deverakonda hinted at a larger cultural moment tied to the film’s release. Sharing his thoughts on X, he wrote:
"4 words. “Bharat Maata ki JAI!” Immense love and respect to the entire cast and crew,"
suggesting that the film could leave a lasting mark on Indian cinema.

From Filmmakers To Comedians, Everyone Is Talking

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma shared an enthusiastic reaction, writing:
'All who saw #Dhurandhar2 today told me that they just don’t LOVE #Dhurandhar2 , but they actually want to MARRY #Dhurandhar2"

Comedian Tanmay Bhat kept it brief yet impactful, posting:
"Dhurandhar 2. 🫡🫡🫡"

Preity Zinta Becomes Aditya Dhar’s ‘Fan Girl’

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz)

Preity Zinta also joined the chorus of praise after watching the film on the big screen. Applauding multiple aspects of the production, she was especially impressed by Ranveer Singh’s performance, stating:
"You have my heart. What a stunning performance. What range, what depth, what sincerity."

As the film continues to generate excitement, Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty also offered a quick reaction while stepping out after a screening. Briefly interacting with paparazzi, she described the film as “superb”, signalling a strong early impression from viewers within the industry.

With such a strong wave of celebrity endorsements pouring in, Dhurandhar 2 appears to have struck the right chord early on. The big question now is, will this momentum translate into record-breaking numbers at the box office? For now, the industry seems convinced that Ranveer Singh’s latest outing is not just a film, but a full-blown cinematic event.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the initial reaction to Dhurandhar: The Revenge?

The initial reactions to Dhurandhar: The Revenge are overwhelmingly positive, with industry insiders and celebrities praising the film.

Which celebrities have praised Dhurandhar: The Revenge?

Celebrities like Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Allu Arjun, R. Madhavan, Vijay Deverakonda, Ram Gopal Varma, Tanmay Bhat, Preity Zinta, and Shilpa Shetty have all shared positive reactions.

How was Ranveer Singh's performance in Dhurandhar: The Revenge?

Ranveer Singh's performance has been widely lauded as powerful, a 'storm,' 'explosive,' and a 'stunning performance with great range, depth, and sincerity.'

What is the sentiment regarding the film's patriotic theme?

The film is described as 'patriotism with swag,' and it's expected to make every patriot proud, potentially marking a significant cultural moment.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Mar 2026 08:33 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ranveer SIngh ENtertainment News Dhurandhar 2 Dhurandhar 2 Celeb Reaction
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