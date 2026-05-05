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Election Results 2026

(Source: ECI/ABP News)
HomeElectionMamata Refuses To Step Down, Says ‘There Is No Question Of My Resignation’

Mamata Refuses To Step Down, Says ‘There Is No Question Of My Resignation’

Mamata Banerjee alleges EC bias after Bengal poll loss, says fight was not against BJP, claims TMC was targeted and signals readiness to resign.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 05 May 2026 04:49 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Mamata Banerjee accuses Election Commission of bias in elections.
  • TMC chief claims poll body enabled an uneven contest against BJP.
  • She asserts party's mandate remains strong despite election results.

Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday firmly ruled out stepping down, asserting that “there is no question of my resignation” amid mounting political pressure following the West Bengal election results. Addressing the media, the Trinamool Congress chief struck a defiant tone, stating, “I won’t go to the Governor’s House to resign”, and reiterating that “there is no question of my resignation”. She maintained that the party had not truly lost the mandate, insisting “we didn’t lose Bengal”, while alleging bias in the electoral process and claiming that TMC workers were targeted during and after the polls.

EC Bias Charge

Banerjee intensified her criticism of the Election Commission, accusing it of acting in a partisan manner throughout the elections. She alleged sustained “witch-hunting” of TMC leaders and claimed the electoral environment was skewed against her party. Referring to SIR-related concerns, she suggested procedural irregularities may have influenced the outcome.

Reiterating her stance, Mamata said her fight was never against the BJP but against the poll body, which she accused of enabling an uneven contest. She argued that the results did not reflect a fair democratic exercise and raised serious questions over the integrity of the process.

Also Read: Mamata’s Core ‘2M’ Support Weakens: Muslim & Women Voters Tilt Bengal Towards BJP

Defiance and Claims

Despite the electoral setback, Banerjee maintained that the TMC had not truly lost the West Bengal Assembly elections. She claimed the party’s support base remained intact and suggested the verdict was shaped by external factors rather than voter sentiment.

The Chief Minister also alleged that TMC workers were attacked in several areas, accusing opponents of targeting party cadres during and after polling. She said these incidents contributed to an atmosphere of intimidation.

In a striking statement, Mamata said she was will not resign. However, she made it clear that the party would continue to challenge what it sees as an unfair process.

Banerjee added that the TMC would review its next steps, keeping all options open as it assesses the situation in the aftermath of the results.

Also Read: How Much Pension Will Mamata Banerjee Get? Here Are The Rules

Before You Go

Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 05 May 2026 04:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
West Bengal Elections Mamata Banerjee Breaking News ABP Live Mamata Banerjee West Bengal Assembly Election Results Wesr Bengal Assembly Elections 2026
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