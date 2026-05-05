Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mamata Banerjee accuses Election Commission of bias in elections.

TMC chief claims poll body enabled an uneven contest against BJP.

She asserts party's mandate remains strong despite election results.

Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday firmly ruled out stepping down, asserting that “there is no question of my resignation” amid mounting political pressure following the West Bengal election results. Addressing the media, the Trinamool Congress chief struck a defiant tone, stating, “I won’t go to the Governor’s House to resign”, and reiterating that “there is no question of my resignation”. She maintained that the party had not truly lost the mandate, insisting “we didn’t lose Bengal”, while alleging bias in the electoral process and claiming that TMC workers were targeted during and after the polls.

EC Bias Charge

Banerjee intensified her criticism of the Election Commission, accusing it of acting in a partisan manner throughout the elections. She alleged sustained “witch-hunting” of TMC leaders and claimed the electoral environment was skewed against her party. Referring to SIR-related concerns, she suggested procedural irregularities may have influenced the outcome.

Reiterating her stance, Mamata said her fight was never against the BJP but against the poll body, which she accused of enabling an uneven contest. She argued that the results did not reflect a fair democratic exercise and raised serious questions over the integrity of the process.

Also Read: Mamata’s Core ‘2M’ Support Weakens: Muslim & Women Voters Tilt Bengal Towards BJP

Defiance and Claims

Despite the electoral setback, Banerjee maintained that the TMC had not truly lost the West Bengal Assembly elections. She claimed the party’s support base remained intact and suggested the verdict was shaped by external factors rather than voter sentiment.

The Chief Minister also alleged that TMC workers were attacked in several areas, accusing opponents of targeting party cadres during and after polling. She said these incidents contributed to an atmosphere of intimidation.

In a striking statement, Mamata said she was will not resign. However, she made it clear that the party would continue to challenge what it sees as an unfair process.

Banerjee added that the TMC would review its next steps, keeping all options open as it assesses the situation in the aftermath of the results.

Also Read: How Much Pension Will Mamata Banerjee Get? Here Are The Rules