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HomeSportsFootballFIFA World Cup 2026 On DD Sports? Latest Broadcast Update For India

FIFA World Cup 2026 On DD Sports? Latest Broadcast Update For India

FIFA World Cup 2026 broadcast in India remains uncertain as media rights talks stall. Will DD Sports step in? Here’s the latest update on telecast details.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 05 May 2026 07:03 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • JioHotstar's $20 million bid for World Cup rights reportedly rejected by FIFA.
  • Sony considered but did not bid for India broadcast rights.
  • FIFA seeks nearly $100 million for 2026 and 2030 World Cup rights.

FIFA World Cup 2026 India Broadcast: The much-anticipated FIFA World Cup 2026 is around the corner and football fans across the globe are eager to watch their favourite stars like Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe, Lamine Yamal, and more in action for their national teams in what is considered one of sport's biggest tournaments. However, fans in India still don't know where they will be able to watch the World Cup on TV or online as no media rights deal has been officially announced for the country so far. 

FIFA-JioHotstar Deal Reportedly Falls Through

As per a Reuters report, JioHotstar tabled a bid of around $20 million for the FIFA World Cup 2026 media rights in India, which fell well short of FIFA’s valuation and has been rejected.

The report, citing sources familiar with the discussions, also noted that even Sony explored the possibility of acquiring the rights but chose not to proceed with a formal bid.

FIFA is believed to have set a price tag of nearly $100 million for the combined India rights for the 2026 and 2030 editions. For comparison, Jio Cinema had secured the 2022 World Cup rights in Qatar for approximately $60 million, with the deal being finalised more than a year before the tournament.

Will FIFA World Cup 2026 Broadcast On DD Sports?

With multiple reports about FIFA World Cup 2026 media rights negotiations in India falling through, speculation has emerged around Doordarshan, India's state-owned public service broadcaster, potentially stepping in to air the tournament on DD Sports.

That said, it is important to note that there has been no official confirmation regarding any such arrangement as of this writing.

The World Cup is scheduled to begin June 11 (June 12, 12:30 AM in India), which just a little over a month away, so it will be interesting to see how the situation develops in the coming days and weeks.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Has the broadcast deal for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in India been announced?

No, as of now, no official media rights deal has been announced for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in India.

What was the reported bid by JioHotstar for the FIFA World Cup 2026 media rights?

JioHotstar reportedly bid around $20 million for the media rights, which was below FIFA's valuation and was rejected.

Has Sony bid for the FIFA World Cup 2026 media rights in India?

Sony reportedly explored acquiring the rights but ultimately chose not to submit a formal bid.

Could DD Sports broadcast the FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

There is speculation that Doordarshan (DD Sports) might broadcast the tournament, but there is no official confirmation yet.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 05 May 2026 07:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ronaldo Messi FIFA World Cup 2026 Football India
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