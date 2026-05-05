Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Reddit user claims Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor expecting second child.

User's sister-in-law allegedly saw couple at gynecologist's clinic.

Alleged private entry/exit without media attention during visit.

Social media users express skepticism, cite past unverified rumors.

A Reddit user has made a sensational claim that Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are either expecting their second child or planning to expand their family. The user alleged that his sister-in-law visits the same gynaecologist as the actors.

‘Alia Bhatt Expecting Second Baby Or Planning To’: Reddit Claims

The post, shared with the title “Alia Bhatt is either already expecting second baby or they are planning to.”

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The Reddit user, posting under the handle ImportanceWeary5395 in the subreddit “BollyBlindsNGossip,” wrote, “My bhabhi goes to the same gynaecologist as Alia and some other celebs. She saw Alia and RK during a recent appointment. This is not the time when Alia was seen recently alone at a hospital. That was for a completely different reason.”

The user further claimed, “No media was allowed when my bhabhi and bhaiya reportedly saw them. They entered through a back entrance and exited without being seen by anyone except security.”

ABP Live couldn’t independently verify the authenticity of the claim.

How Did Social Media Users React?

Since being posted three days ago, the thread has received over 472 upvotes along with numerous comments.

One user wrote, “I’m prepared to get downvoted, but there are many reasons women visit gynaecologists—not just pregnancy.”

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Another commented, “These rumours have been circulating for months. People keep repeating them hoping they’ll eventually turn out true.”

A third user added, “People randomly spread rumours. If one turns out right, the sub takes credit; if not, it’s forgotten like the hundreds of false ones.”

A fourth said, “Medical visits are private. Such leaks shouldn’t be encouraged.”

Another user noted, “It’s the same rumour every year. Last year, someone even claimed she was having an IVF baby.”

Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on April 14, 2022, at their Mumbai residence, Vastu, in Pali Hill. The couple got married after dating for five years.

They welcomed their first child, Raha Kapoor, on November 6, 2022.