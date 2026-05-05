Emergency Evacuation At Chandigarh Airport After Power Bank Fire Onboard IndiGo Flight

Panic broke out on an IndiGo flight from Hyderabad to Chandigarh on Monday after a fire was reported in a passenger’s personal electronic item, suspected to be a power bank. The incident occurred after landing while the aircraft was stationed on the runway.

An emergency evacuation was immediately carried out, and all passengers were safely deboarded. No injuries have been reported so far.

Preliminary information suggests the fire originated from a power bank kept in hand baggage. Such incidents are often linked to thermal runaway in lithium-ion batteries. As per DGCA norms, power banks are strictly prohibited in check-in baggage and must only be carried in cabin luggage.