Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#ResultsOnABPNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI

Election Results 2026

(Source: ECI/ABP News)
HomeNewsEmergency Evacuation At Chandigarh Airport After Power Bank Fire Onboard IndiGo Flight

Emergency Evacuation At Chandigarh Airport After Power Bank Fire Onboard IndiGo Flight

Fire scare on IndiGo Hyderabad-Chandigarh flight after landing; emergency evacuation carried out, all passengers safely deboarded, no injuries reported

By : Varun Bhasin | Updated at : 05 May 2026 05:30 PM (IST)

Panic broke out on an IndiGo flight from Hyderabad to Chandigarh on Monday after a fire was reported in a passenger’s personal electronic item, suspected to be a power bank. The incident occurred after landing while the aircraft was stationed on the runway.

An emergency evacuation was immediately carried out, and all passengers were safely deboarded. No injuries have been reported so far.

Preliminary information suggests the fire originated from a power bank kept in hand baggage. Such incidents are often linked to thermal runaway in lithium-ion batteries. As per DGCA norms, power banks are strictly prohibited in check-in baggage and must only be carried in cabin luggage.

Before You Go

POLITICAL UPDATE: Suvendu Adhikari emerges as key face in Bengal CM race

About the author Varun Bhasin

Varun Bhasin is a Principal Correspondent with ABP News and has been working in journalism for the past nine years. He covers stories related to airlines, railways and road transport. Prior to this, he has worked with several media organisations. Varun has also been involved in producing documentary films focused on issues and developments in the news sector. He completed his education at MBM University, Jodhpur. He can be contacted via email at varunb@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 05 May 2026 05:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News Chandigarh Airport ABP Live IndiGo Flight Chandigarh Emergency Evacuation At Chandigarh
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Emergency Evacuation At Chandigarh Airport After Power Bank Fire Onboard IndiGo Flight
Emergency Evacuation At Chandigarh Airport After Power Bank Fire Onboard IndiGo Flight
Election
When Will Mamata Banerjee Vacate CM House? What Do Rules Say
When Will Mamata Banerjee Vacate CM House? What Do Rules Say
Celebrities
‘TN CM 2026’: Vijay’s Number Plate From 2024 Film The Greatest of All Time Goes Viral
‘TN CM 2026’: Vijay’s Number Plate From 2024 Film The Greatest of All Time Goes Viral
Election
Mamata Refuses To Step Down, Says ‘There Is No Question Of My Resignation’
Mamata Refuses To Step Down, Says ‘There Is No Question Of My Resignation’
Advertisement

Videos

West Bengal Election: अमित शाह-सुवेंदु की जोड़ी ने बिछाया हार का ऐसा जाल कि ममता हो गईं बेहाल !
POLITICAL UPDATE: Suvendu Adhikari emerges as key face in Bengal CM race
GLOBAL REACTION: International media highlights BJP’s historic Bengal victory
BIG STATEMENT: Locket Chatterjee claims BJP expected “one-sided victory” in Bengal
POST-ELECTION IMPACT: BJP victory linked to reopening of Durga temple
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sadhguru
Sadhguru
Sadhguru Writes: What Gautama Buddha’s Path Really Teaches Us This Buddha Purnima
Opinion
Embed widget