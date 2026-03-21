Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026Ideas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia‘Dhurandhar' Spreading Division, Hatred For Profit: AIMIM Leader Demands Ban On Film

‘Dhurandhar' Spreading Division, Hatred For Profit: AIMIM Leader Demands Ban On Film

Alleging that the storyline is misleading, Pathan claimed such movies are being made to spread division and hatred for profit. He urged the government to take action against such films.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 21 Mar 2026 01:01 PM (IST)

The Bollywood spy thriller Dhurandhar: The Revenge is continuing its strong run at the box office, breaking records with each passing day. However, the Ranveer Singh-led film has also sparked sharp reactions, with sections of the public labelling it as “propaganda.”

Among the critics is AIMIM leader Waris Pathan, who has demanded a ban on the film. Alleging that the storyline is misleading, Pathan claimed such movies are being made to spread division and hatred for profit. He urged the government to take action against films that, in his view, promote false narratives.

Before him, Tariq Anwar had also criticised the film, accusing its makers of fuelling communal tensions. He alleged that the portrayal of violence in the movie targets a specific community and claimed it reflects a broader ideological agenda aligned with the ruling establishment. Anwar warned that such content could have long-term social consequences.

Support For Dhurandhar

Amid the controversy, former Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police SP Vaid has come out in support of the film. Responding to the criticism, he argued that the movie presents uncomfortable but real truths. He maintained that the backlash is driven by the harsh realities depicted in the storyline.

Despite the political debate, the film’s commercial performance remains unaffected. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the movie has delivered an impressive second-day collection, earning an estimated Rs 74–76 crore on Friday.

Following a massive opening of Rs 146 crore, including previews, the film is expected to see even stronger collections over the weekend. It is now on track to enter the Rs 500 crore club globally within its opening weekend.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is a high-octane geopolitical action thriller that follows Indian spy Hamza Ali Mazari, played by Ranveer Singh, as he infiltrates a terror-criminal network in Pakistan. The film also features R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and Rakesh Bedi in key roles.

Related Video

War Update: US Signals Possible Ground Operation in Iran as War Escalates

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read More
Published at : 21 Mar 2026 01:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Waris Pathan AIMIM Dhurandhar
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
‘Dhurandhar' Spreading Division, Hatred For Profit: AIMIM Leader Demands Ban On Film
‘Dhurandhar' Spreading Division, Hatred For Profit: AIMIM Leader Demands Ban On Film
India
Raymond Chairman Gautam Singhania Injured After Speedboat Capsizes In Maldives; 2 Indians Missing
Raymond Chairman Gautam Singhania Injured After Speedboat Capsizes In Maldives; 2 Indians Missing
India
EAM Jaishankar Holds Talks With Australia, Canada Over West Asia Crisis
EAM Jaishankar Holds Talks With Australia, Canada Over West Asia Crisis
India
Owaisi Targets Centre Over Uttam Nagar Tensions, Questions ‘Rule of Law’
Owaisi Targets Centre Over Uttam Nagar Tensions, Questions ‘Rule of Law’
Advertisement

Videos

War Update: US Signals Possible Ground Operation in Iran as War Escalates
Breaking News: Pakistan Faces Rising Sectarian Tensions Amid Iran War Fallout
Mathura update: CM Yogi Adityanath Orders Strict Action After Mathura Violence
Breaking News: Mathura Violence After Cow Protector Killing
Middle East conflict: Middle East War Escalates to Dangerous New Level
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Mamata Vs Suvendu Showdown: EC Shake-Up, SIR Row, And BJP Push Define Banerjee’s Toughest Test
Opinion
Embed widget