‘Dhurandhar' Spreading Division, Hatred For Profit: AIMIM Leader Demands Ban On Film

The Bollywood spy thriller Dhurandhar: The Revenge is continuing its strong run at the box office, breaking records with each passing day. However, the Ranveer Singh-led film has also sparked sharp reactions, with sections of the public labelling it as “propaganda.”

Among the critics is AIMIM leader Waris Pathan, who has demanded a ban on the film. Alleging that the storyline is misleading, Pathan claimed such movies are being made to spread division and hatred for profit. He urged the government to take action against films that, in his view, promote false narratives.

Before him, Tariq Anwar had also criticised the film, accusing its makers of fuelling communal tensions. He alleged that the portrayal of violence in the movie targets a specific community and claimed it reflects a broader ideological agenda aligned with the ruling establishment. Anwar warned that such content could have long-term social consequences.

Support For Dhurandhar

Amid the controversy, former Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police SP Vaid has come out in support of the film. Responding to the criticism, he argued that the movie presents uncomfortable but real truths. He maintained that the backlash is driven by the harsh realities depicted in the storyline.

Despite the political debate, the film’s commercial performance remains unaffected. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the movie has delivered an impressive second-day collection, earning an estimated Rs 74–76 crore on Friday.

Following a massive opening of Rs 146 crore, including previews, the film is expected to see even stronger collections over the weekend. It is now on track to enter the Rs 500 crore club globally within its opening weekend.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is a high-octane geopolitical action thriller that follows Indian spy Hamza Ali Mazari, played by Ranveer Singh, as he infiltrates a terror-criminal network in Pakistan. The film also features R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and Rakesh Bedi in key roles.