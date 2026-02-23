Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Weeks before its theatrical release, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has found itself at the centre of a casting storm. The sequel to the blockbuster Dhurandhar is already one of the most anticipated Bollywood films, with Ranveer Singh returning as Hamza. But it's not just the action or the scale that has fans talking, it's the identity of the shadowy figure known as 'Bade Sahab'. And now, a brief online listing has intensified the guessing game.

Letterboxd Listing Sparks Speculation

Get ready for #EmraanHashmi as Bade Sahab in #Dhurandhar2 if this is true



Now it all makes sense Y bro did Film like #Haq. pic.twitter.com/WdLRwjd4ge — Movie_Reviews (@MovieReview_Hub) February 23, 2026

The buzz began when users noticed that Emraan Hashmi’s name appeared on the film’s Letterboxd page under the main cast. No character details were mentioned. Soon after, the listing was reportedly removed, but not before screenshots began circulating online.

(Image Source: Reddit/BollyBlindsNGossip)

Fans quickly connected the dots. Could Hashmi be playing Bade Sahab, the unseen power figure hinted at in the first film? The speculation gained momentum across Reddit and social media platforms.

One fan wrote, “Omggg Emraan is a good casting, I always found him talented….watched Haq recently and found him equally good in the movie (Yami was of course magnificent),” while another commented, “Why am I so excited for Emraan Hashmi being Bade Saab? Akkha duniya ek taraf, Emraan Hashmi ek taraf.”

A third user summed up the mood, saying, “Damn, it’s just Emraan Hashmi’s world, and we are just living in it.”

Salman Khan Rumours And Fan Theories

#Dhurandhar #Dhurandar



Some random reports are saying Salman Khan will play the role of bade sahab in #Dhurandhar2 the revenge. What are your thoughts regarding this!!!! pic.twitter.com/aSSvEccNUn — THE BIG INDIAN FOODIE (@DestroyhumansQT) December 21, 2025

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time Bade Sahab’s identity has sparked wild theories. Earlier, rumours suggested Salman Khan might step into the role, especially after a suited-up image of the actor went viral online. However, those visuals were later believed to be AI-generated and not linked to the film.

With no official announcement from director Aditya Dhar or the production team, the mystery remains intact. It’s also worth noting that platforms like Letterboxd allow public edits, meaning cast listings may not always be verified by filmmakers.

What We Know About Dhurandhar: The Revenge

The recently released teaser shows Hamza (Ranveer Singh) seeking vengeance in Lyari after the death of Rehman Dakait (Akshaye Khanna). The narrative appears to build toward a confrontation involving Major Iqbal (Arjun Rampal) and his superior, Bade Sahab.

Much of the original cast, including R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, Danish Pandor and Rakesh Bedi, is expected to return. New additions reportedly include Raj Zutshi, rumoured to play a Pakistani general, and a possible cameo by Yami Gautam.

The first Dhurandhar reportedly earned ₹1300 crore worldwide, becoming the second-highest-grossing Hindi film ever. The sequel is slated for release on March 19, where it will clash with Yash’s action drama Toxic.

For now, the biggest question lingers, has Bade Sahab finally been revealed, or is this just another carefully placed red herring? Fans may have to wait for an official word to separate fact from frenzy.