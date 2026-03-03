Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorld‘Serious Consequences’: India Flags Risks From Escalating West Asia Crisis

‘Serious Consequences’: India Flags Risks From Escalating West Asia Crisis

In a statement on the evolving situation, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said India had expressed deep concern when the conflict in Iran and the Gulf region first began on February 28.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 03 Mar 2026 05:49 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Amid intensifying unrest in West Asia following US-Israel strikes on Iran and Tehran’s subsequent retaliation, India on Tuesday cautioned that any major disruption in the Gulf region would carry serious economic consequences.

In a statement on the evolving situation, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said India had expressed deep concern when the conflict in Iran and the Gulf region first began on February 28.

“Even at that time, India had urged all sides to exercise restraint, avoid escalation and prioritize the safety of civilians. Unfortunately, in the holy month of Ramadan, the situation in the region has deteriorated significantly and continuously,” the statement said.

Safety Of One Crore Indians A Priority

Highlighting the presence of a large Indian diaspora in the Gulf, the government underlined the stakes involved.

“There are almost one crore Indian citizens who live and work in the Gulf region. Their safety and well-being is of utmost priority. We cannot be impervious to any development that negatively affects them. Our trade and energy supply chains also traverse this geography. Any major disruption has serious consequences for the Indian economy. As a country whose nationals are prominent in the global workforce, India is also firmly opposed to attacks on merchant shipping. Already, some Indian nationals have lost their lives or are missing as a result of such attacks in the last few days,” the statement said.

The Gulf and wider West Asian region constitute a crucial trade corridor for India, acting as a gateway for energy imports, merchandise trade and maritime connectivity.

Call For Dialogue And Diplomacy

The MEA noted that the conflict had not only intensified but had also spread to other countries in the region.

“The destruction and deaths have mounted, even as normal life and economic activities come to a halt. As a proximate neighbour with critical stakes in the security and stability of the region, these developments evoke great anxiety,” it said.

Reiterating its appeal, India stated, “We raise our voice clearly in favour of an early end to the conflict. Already, many lives have been regrettably lost and we express our grief in that regard.”

Diplomatic Outreach And Consular Support

Indian Embassies and Consulates in the affected countries remain in close contact with Indian nationals and community organisations, issuing advisories as required, the statement said.

“They have also extended all possible help to those stranded by the conflict. The Embassies and Consulates will continue to be proactive in addressing various consular aspects of this conflict,” it added.

The government said it is in touch with regional governments and other key partners. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar have held discussions with their counterparts.

The statement concluded that the government will continue to monitor developments closely and take decisions in the national interest.

Related Video

Breaking News: Israel Intensifies Strikes on Iran’s Missile Launchers

Frequently Asked Questions

What is India's stance on the escalating conflict in West Asia?

India has expressed deep concern and urged all parties to exercise restraint and avoid escalation. The safety of Indian citizens and economic stability are top priorities.

Why is the situation in West Asia particularly concerning for India?

India has around one crore citizens living and working in the Gulf, and their safety is paramount. The region is also crucial for India's trade and energy supply chains.

What has been India's response to attacks on merchant shipping?

India is firmly opposed to attacks on merchant shipping. Tragically, some Indian nationals have lost their lives or gone missing due to such attacks.

How is India assisting its citizens in the affected region?

Indian Embassies and Consulates are in close contact with nationals, issuing advisories, and providing assistance to those affected by the conflict.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 03 Mar 2026 05:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live Israel Iran Conflict West Asia Crisis India Flags Consequences
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
‘Serious Consequences’: India Flags Risks From Escalating West Asia Crisis
‘Serious Consequences’: India Flags Risks From Escalating West Asia Crisis
World
Khamenei Gone-Will Iran Break? Former Indian Ambassador To Iran Explains What Happens In Tehran Next
Khamenei Gone-Will Iran Break? Former Indian Ambassador To Iran Explains What Happens In Tehran Next
World
Iran-Israel War Live Updates: Israel Strikes Iran Presidential Complex
Iran-Israel War Live Updates: Israel Strikes Iran Presidential Complex
World
Deep Dive | Trump's 3-Hour Turnaround: Inside The Strike That Jolted Iran
Deep Dive | Trump's 3-Hour Turnaround: Inside The Strike That Jolted Iran
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Israel Intensifies Strikes on Iran’s Missile Launchers
Breaking News: PM Narendra Modi Addresses Media Alongside Canadian PM
Breaking News: Iran Continues Missile Attacks on Israeli Cities, Gulf Region Also Targeted
Breaking News: Protests Erupt in Srinagar, Police Use Tear Gas
Middle East Conflict Alert: Iran Strikes U.S. Bases and Israel with Missiles, Video Shows Extensive Military Arsenal
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | War, Power And Fracturing Of Order, The Iran-Israel Confrontation And India’s Strategic Test
Opinion
Embed widget