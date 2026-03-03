‘Serious Consequences’: India Flags Risks From Escalating West Asia Crisis

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Amid intensifying unrest in West Asia following US-Israel strikes on Iran and Tehran’s subsequent retaliation, India on Tuesday cautioned that any major disruption in the Gulf region would carry serious economic consequences.

In a statement on the evolving situation, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said India had expressed deep concern when the conflict in Iran and the Gulf region first began on February 28.

“Even at that time, India had urged all sides to exercise restraint, avoid escalation and prioritize the safety of civilians. Unfortunately, in the holy month of Ramadan, the situation in the region has deteriorated significantly and continuously,” the statement said.

Safety Of One Crore Indians A Priority

Highlighting the presence of a large Indian diaspora in the Gulf, the government underlined the stakes involved.

“There are almost one crore Indian citizens who live and work in the Gulf region. Their safety and well-being is of utmost priority. We cannot be impervious to any development that negatively affects them. Our trade and energy supply chains also traverse this geography. Any major disruption has serious consequences for the Indian economy. As a country whose nationals are prominent in the global workforce, India is also firmly opposed to attacks on merchant shipping. Already, some Indian nationals have lost their lives or are missing as a result of such attacks in the last few days,” the statement said.

The Gulf and wider West Asian region constitute a crucial trade corridor for India, acting as a gateway for energy imports, merchandise trade and maritime connectivity.

Call For Dialogue And Diplomacy

The MEA noted that the conflict had not only intensified but had also spread to other countries in the region.

“The destruction and deaths have mounted, even as normal life and economic activities come to a halt. As a proximate neighbour with critical stakes in the security and stability of the region, these developments evoke great anxiety,” it said.

Reiterating its appeal, India stated, “We raise our voice clearly in favour of an early end to the conflict. Already, many lives have been regrettably lost and we express our grief in that regard.”

Diplomatic Outreach And Consular Support

Indian Embassies and Consulates in the affected countries remain in close contact with Indian nationals and community organisations, issuing advisories as required, the statement said.

“They have also extended all possible help to those stranded by the conflict. The Embassies and Consulates will continue to be proactive in addressing various consular aspects of this conflict,” it added.

The government said it is in touch with regional governments and other key partners. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar have held discussions with their counterparts.

The statement concluded that the government will continue to monitor developments closely and take decisions in the national interest.