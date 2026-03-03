Lunar Eclipse 2026: Kashi Vishwanath Temple Closes During Sutak Kaal - Watch VIDEO

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







As the lunar eclipse approaches, one of India’s most revered shrines, the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple, has announced temporary restrictions in line with age-old tradition. In keeping with religious scriptures, the temple will observe Sutak Kaal, a period considered inauspicious before and during an eclipse.

For devotees planning a visit, here is what to expect, and why these rituals hold deep spiritual significance.

Temple Timings During The Eclipse

The temple administration confirmed that the sanctum sanctorum will remain closed to devotees from 4.30pm to 7.15pm on Tuesday. As per long-standing custom, the temple doors are shut approximately one and a half hours before the eclipse begins.

Following this tradition, the gates were closed at 4.30pm. After the eclipse concludes, rituals associated with moksha will be conducted strictly according to scriptural guidelines. The Ugraha (Moksha) Pujan will take place before purification ceremonies are carried out.

Once these sacred observances are completed, devotees will once again be allowed darshan after 7.15pm. Temple authorities have advised visitors to plan accordingly to avoid inconvenience.

What Is Sutak Kaal?

In Hindu belief, Sutak Kaal refers to a spiritually sensitive window that begins several hours prior to an eclipse. In the case of a lunar eclipse, this phase typically starts around nine hours before the celestial event.

During this time, religious and auspicious activities are paused. Temple sanctums are closed, routine worship is suspended, and devotees refrain from initiating important undertakings. The practice is rooted in ancient scriptures and astrological interpretations, which view eclipses as moments when negative energies may intensify.

While public worship is halted, priests prepare for post-eclipse cleansing rites that symbolise spiritual renewal.

Ritual Practices Observed During An Eclipse

Rather than visiting temples, devotees traditionally spend the eclipse period in prayer, meditation and chanting at home. Reciting mantras dedicated to Lord Vishnu or Lord Shiva is considered especially beneficial during this time.

Many households also follow dietary guidelines. Food prepared before the onset of Sutak is either discarded or protected by placing Tulsi leaves in it, a practice believed to guard against adverse effects. Cooking and eating are generally avoided during the eclipse, except in the case of children, elderly individuals and those with health conditions.

Pregnant women are traditionally advised to remain indoors and avoid viewing the eclipse. Although modern science does not validate such concerns, the custom continues as part of cultural heritage.

Post-Eclipse Puja Vidhi

When the eclipse ends, devotees customarily bathe, clean their homes and perform purification rituals. Temples undertake elaborate cleansing ceremonies of the deity idols and sanctum premises before reopening doors for darshan.

At Kashi Vishwanath, the same sequence will be followed, marking not just the end of an astronomical event, but a return to spiritual normalcy.

For millions, these traditions are more than ritual. They are a living link to scripture, faith and continuity, even as the moon briefly slips into shadow.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]