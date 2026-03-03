Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeReligionLunar Eclipse 2026: Kashi Vishwanath Temple Closes During Sutak Kaal - Watch VIDEO

Lunar Eclipse 2026: Kashi Vishwanath Temple Closes During Sutak Kaal - Watch VIDEO

Kashi Vishwanath Temple observes Sutak Kaal during the lunar eclipse, closing its sanctum from 4.30pm to 7.15pm. Here’s what Sutak Kaal means and the rituals performed after the eclipse.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 03 Mar 2026 05:52 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

As the lunar eclipse approaches, one of India’s most revered shrines, the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple, has announced temporary restrictions in line with age-old tradition. In keeping with religious scriptures, the temple will observe Sutak Kaal, a period considered inauspicious before and during an eclipse.

For devotees planning a visit, here is what to expect, and why these rituals hold deep spiritual significance.

ALSO READ: Lunar Eclipse Today: From Delhi To Ranchi, Temples Closed Ahead Of Sutak Period — WATCH

Temple Timings During The Eclipse

The temple administration confirmed that the sanctum sanctorum will remain closed to devotees from 4.30pm to 7.15pm on Tuesday. As per long-standing custom, the temple doors are shut approximately one and a half hours before the eclipse begins.

Following this tradition, the gates were closed at 4.30pm. After the eclipse concludes, rituals associated with moksha will be conducted strictly according to scriptural guidelines. The Ugraha (Moksha) Pujan will take place before purification ceremonies are carried out.

Once these sacred observances are completed, devotees will once again be allowed darshan after 7.15pm. Temple authorities have advised visitors to plan accordingly to avoid inconvenience.

What Is Sutak Kaal?

In Hindu belief, Sutak Kaal refers to a spiritually sensitive window that begins several hours prior to an eclipse. In the case of a lunar eclipse, this phase typically starts around nine hours before the celestial event.

During this time, religious and auspicious activities are paused. Temple sanctums are closed, routine worship is suspended, and devotees refrain from initiating important undertakings. The practice is rooted in ancient scriptures and astrological interpretations, which view eclipses as moments when negative energies may intensify.

While public worship is halted, priests prepare for post-eclipse cleansing rites that symbolise spiritual renewal.

Ritual Practices Observed During An Eclipse

Rather than visiting temples, devotees traditionally spend the eclipse period in prayer, meditation and chanting at home. Reciting mantras dedicated to Lord Vishnu or Lord Shiva is considered especially beneficial during this time.

Many households also follow dietary guidelines. Food prepared before the onset of Sutak is either discarded or protected by placing Tulsi leaves in it, a practice believed to guard against adverse effects. Cooking and eating are generally avoided during the eclipse, except in the case of children, elderly individuals and those with health conditions.

Pregnant women are traditionally advised to remain indoors and avoid viewing the eclipse. Although modern science does not validate such concerns, the custom continues as part of cultural heritage.

Post-Eclipse Puja Vidhi

When the eclipse ends, devotees customarily bathe, clean their homes and perform purification rituals. Temples undertake elaborate cleansing ceremonies of the deity idols and sanctum premises before reopening doors for darshan.

At Kashi Vishwanath, the same sequence will be followed, marking not just the end of an astronomical event, but a return to spiritual normalcy.

For millions, these traditions are more than ritual. They are a living link to scripture, faith and continuity, even as the moon briefly slips into shadow.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.] 

Related Video

Magh Mela: Triveni Sangam Witnesses Sea of Faith on First Snan of Magh Mela

Frequently Asked Questions

Why will the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple be closed during the lunar eclipse?

The temple will close in observance of Sutak Kaal, a period considered inauspicious before and during an eclipse, as per age-old tradition and religious scriptures.

When will the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple reopen after the lunar eclipse?

The temple doors will reopen for devotees after 7:15 PM, once the eclipse concludes and post-eclipse rituals, including purification ceremonies, are completed.

What is Sutak Kaal?

Sutak Kaal is a spiritually sensitive period in Hindu belief that begins several hours before an eclipse, during which auspicious activities are paused and temple sanctums are closed.

What should devotees do during Sutak Kaal?

Devotees traditionally spend this time in prayer, meditation, and chanting at home, and avoid cooking or eating prepared food from before the Sutak period.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 03 Mar 2026 05:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kashi Vishwanath Temple Sutak Kaal Chandra Grahan 2026 Lunar Eclipse 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Religion
Lunar Eclipse 2026: Kashi Vishwanath Temple Closes During Sutak Kaal - Watch VIDEO
Lunar Eclipse 2026: Kashi Vishwanath Temple Closes During Sutak Kaal - Watch VIDEO
Religion
Lunar Eclipse Today: From Delhi To Ranchi, Temples Closed Ahead Of Sutak Period — WATCH
Lunar Eclipse Today: From Delhi To Ranchi, Temples Closed Ahead Of Sutak Period — WATCH
Religion
Holi 2026: Choose The Right Gulal Colour According To Your Zodiac Sign
Holi 2026: Choose The Right Gulal Colour According To Your Zodiac Sign
Religion
Holika Dahan 2026: Check Out The Puja Samagri List, Puja Muhurat And Items To Offer In Sacred Fire
Holika Dahan 2026: Check Out The Puja Samagri List, Puja Muhurat And Items To Offer In Sacred Fire
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Israel Intensifies Strikes on Iran’s Missile Launchers
Breaking News: PM Narendra Modi Addresses Media Alongside Canadian PM
Breaking News: Iran Continues Missile Attacks on Israeli Cities, Gulf Region Also Targeted
Breaking News: Protests Erupt in Srinagar, Police Use Tear Gas
Middle East Conflict Alert: Iran Strikes U.S. Bases and Israel with Missiles, Video Shows Extensive Military Arsenal
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | War, Power And Fracturing Of Order, The Iran-Israel Confrontation And India’s Strategic Test
Opinion
Embed widget