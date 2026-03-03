PM Modi Backs ‘Earliest Restoration Of Peace’ In Talks With Oman, Kuwait Leaders

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsPM Modi Backs ‘Earliest Restoration Of Peace’ In Talks With Oman, Kuwait Leaders

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 03 Mar 2026 06:40 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held telephonic conversations with Sultan Haitham bin Tarik of Oman and Kuwait Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, a day after speaking with the leaders of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Jordan.

The outreach comes as the conflict between Iran and the United States spreads across the wider region, leading to airspace closures and raising concerns over oil supplies and energy infrastructure.

Concerns Over Attacks And Indian Community

During his discussions with the two Gulf leaders, Modi conveyed concern over the attacks in Gulf countries and deliberated on the security of the Indian community residing there.

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) expressed grave concern over the rapidly worsening situation in Iran and the Gulf region following the outbreak of the conflict.

The MEA reiterated that the safety and well-being of around one crore Indian nationals in the Middle East remains a key priority.

Previous Outreach To Saudi Arabia And Bahrain

On Monday, Modi spoke with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Bahrain King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa, backing efforts for the restoration of peace and stability in the region and condemning the attacks on the two countries.

The Prime Minister said he and Mohammed bin Salman agreed that the “earliest restoration of regional peace and stability is of utmost importance”. He also thanked the Saudi Crown Prince for ensuring the well-being of the Indian community in “these difficult times”.

Jaishankar Engages Regional Counterparts

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday reached out to the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain and Qatar, as well as the UAE’s Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed. He also held conversations with Iran’s Seyed Abbas Araghchi and Israel’s Gideon Sa’ar.

Mounting Casualties

The conflict continues with strikes across Gulf nations and Israel. More than 700 people have died in Iran so far, even as hostilities show no signs of abating.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 03 Mar 2026 06:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kuwait Oman PM Modi Israel Iran Conflict Restoration Of Peace
