Devoleena Bhattacharjee Slams ‘Selective Patriotism’ Debate Amid Khamenei Death Reactions

Devoleena Bhattacharjee shares a strong message on loyalty and patriotism amid reactions to Khamenei’s death. Her Instagram post has sparked debate online.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 03 Mar 2026 06:27 PM (IST)

Television actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee has once again stepped into the centre of a heated public debate. Known for speaking her mind on social and political matters, the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya fame star shared a sharply worded Instagram story addressing reactions surrounding the reported death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and the wider Iran–Israel conflict discussion.

Her post, aimed at individuals she accused of supporting foreign interests while living in India, quickly gained traction online and sparked intense reactions.

'If You Benefit From A Nation, Stand By It'

 

(Image Source: Instagram/@devoleena)

Without naming anyone directly, Devoleena criticised those who, according to her, distance themselves from India while enjoying the freedoms and opportunities it offers.

In her Instagram story, she wrote:

"You say you don’t belong to this country. You feel no pride in our soldiers. No grief when they are martyred. You call terror attacks 'conspiracies.' You dismiss operations as 'drama.' You reduce victims to “propaganda.” But to stand against your own nation -you never hesitate.

You cry for enemies. You justify hatred. You question every sacrifice made to protect you….while enjoying the freedom that sacrifice gave you."

Her message questioned what loyalty truly means and urged people to reflect on their stance.

A Call For Respect, Not Blind Agreement

The actress further wrote:

"Living here. Earning here. Eating here. Breathing safely because someone stands at the border for you. And still mocking the very idea of national integrity? Disagreement is your right. Disrespect is not. You don’t have to agree with every policy. But if you cannot even acknowledge the blood shed to keep this land standing…then ask yourself what loyalty truly means. This is not blind nationalism. This is about dignity. This is about respect. This is about not spitting on the soil that shelters you."

Social Media Reacts

Many users praised Devoleena for expressing her views openly. At the same time, speculation emerged that her remarks may have been directed at Farhana Bhatt, who had reportedly expressed grief over Khamenei’s death and subsequently faced online trolling. However, Devoleena did not mention any individual by name in her post.

As conversations around global conflicts continue to ripple across social media, celebrity opinions are increasingly drawing scrutiny. Devoleena’s latest statement has added another layer to the ongoing discourse, raising questions about patriotism, dissent and the fine line between criticism and disrespect.

Whether one agrees with her stance or not, her message has undeniably struck a chord and reignited a broader conversation about loyalty and national identity in a polarised digital age.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 03 Mar 2026 06:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
Devoleena Bhattacharjee Iran Israel Conflict Khamenei Death Reaction
