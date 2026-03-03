Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Actor Sonu Sood has responded to Rajpal Yadav’s “get over the misconception” remark after previously offering him a role in his film amid the ongoing cheque bounce case. Sonu Sood had also said that a “small signing amount, adjustable against future work, is not charity, but dignity”.

Sonu Sood Responds To Rajpal Yadav’s Remarks

Addressing the matter, the 52-year-old clarified that he never suggested Rajpal was in need of work. Instead, he said he intended to encourage the industry to support him with advance payments.

“Happy for him. I didn’t say he needs work. I said: ‘Sign him and pay advances because he deserves it’,” the actor told HT City.

Rajpal Yadav is a gifted actor who has given years of unforgettable work to our industry. Sometimes life turns unfair, not because of talent, but because timing can be brutal. He will be part of my film, and I believe this is the moment for all of us..producers, directors,… — sonu sood (@SonuSood) February 10, 2026

What Had Rajpal Yadav Said?

Rajpal Yadav, in an interview with Screen, asserted that he does not need to seek work, adding that opportunities have consistently come his way over the years.

He said, “Please get over the misconception that I need to keep asking for work. And there is no shame in asking for work. I live through my job, cinema is my passion, and I work in such a way that I get four times more work. I work even on vacations. Work doesn’t find me, it has lived with me for the last 11 years.”

Rajpal Yadav was granted interim bail in the Rs 9 crore cheque bounce case to attend his niece’s wedding in Shahjahanpur and is out on relief until March 18. When he surrendered before officials at Tihar Jail and served time in custody, he stated that he “doesn’t have any money”. This emotional video of Yadav before turning himself in moved many, including Sonu Sood, who stepped forward and urged members of the film industry to support him.

However, after his release, Rajpal struck a different tone, claiming that he is a “Rs 1500 crore man”. He also spoke about his upcoming projects, saying, “I am doing my first film this year with Priyanji, Bhoot Bangla, then I have Welcome To The Jungle, where there are 27 actors, and then there is Haiwaan, where I played a small but amazing role. I have two web series and two other films, which I cannot talk about as of now.”