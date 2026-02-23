Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are reportedly set to tie the knot in Udaipur after a wedding invitation leaked online. The invitation, which a report claims is genuine, went viral and led to speculation about the venue for the much-anticipated ceremony. The couple arrived at Udaipur airport this morning ahead of their wedding celebrations, accompanied by nearly 50 guests. According to a report by NDTV, the total guest list is expected to be around 100 attendees. Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda’s Wedding Venue

According to reports, the couple will host an intimate wedding at a luxury hotel located around 25 km outside Udaipur. As per NDTV, the ceremony will take place at Mementoes by ITC Hotels Ekaaya Udaipur.

The hotel describes itself on Instagram as “nestled in the Aravallis, beyond Udaipur’s bustle, lies a serene retreat of pure indulgence and luxury-waiting to be discovered by you”.

The report further states that the property features 117 private villas and boasts both a river and a lake within the estate. Spread across an entire hill in the Aravallis, the luxury retreat also includes a private helipad.

‘The Wedding Of VIROSH’

Vijay Deverakonda took to Instagram Stories to officially confirm his wedding to Rashmika. In a heartfelt note, he wrote, “Our dearest loves, before we made any plans, before we chose anything for ourselves, you were already there. With so much love, you gave us a name. You called us ‘VIROSH’. So today, with full hearts, we name our coming together in your honour. We would like to call it ‘The Wedding of VIROSH’.”

“Thank you for holding us with so much love. You are a part of us, always. Biggest hugs and full love,” it added.

His announcement came shortly after Rashmika was asked about her wedding by paparazzi at Mumbai airport, to which she responded that she did not know what they were referring to.

The couple first met on the sets of Geetha Govindam and later worked together again in Dear Comrade. They got engaged in an intimate ceremony in Hyderabad in October 2025.

Vijay-Rashmika’s Viral Wedding Invite

Even before the couple officially confirmed, their wedding card was leaked online. It confirmed both the dates and venues. Rashmika and Vijay will tie the knot on February 26 in Udaipur, followed by a wedding reception in Hyderabad on March 4.

The invitation read, “I’m writing to share some special news and to invite you to be part of a huge moment. With the love and blessings of our families, Rashmika and I will be getting married on 26.02.26 in a small and intimate ceremony.”

It continued, “As we begin this new chapter, celebrating and creating memories around our union, it would truly mean a lot to us to celebrate with those who have been a part of our journeys. Your presence and blessings would make this occasion even more special for us.”

The reception details mentioned, “We warmly invite you to join us and bless us at our Wedding Reception. Wednesday, 04 March, 2026 | 7:00 PM onwards.”

The venue for the reception is Taj Krishna in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad.

The invite concluded with, “Warm regards, Vijay (on behalf of Rashmika & myself).”