Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentRashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda Wedding To Take Place At THIS Luxury Hotel In Udaipur: Report

Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda Wedding To Take Place At THIS Luxury Hotel In Udaipur: Report

Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda Wedding: The couple is set to tie the knot on February 26 in Udaipur, followed by a wedding reception in Hyderabad on March 4.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 23 Feb 2026 12:30 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are reportedly set to tie the knot in Udaipur after a wedding invitation leaked online. The invitation, which a report claims is genuine, went viral and led to speculation about the venue for the much-anticipated ceremony. The couple arrived at Udaipur airport this morning ahead of their wedding celebrations, accompanied by nearly 50 guests. According to a report by NDTV, the total guest list is expected to be around 100 attendees.

Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda’s Wedding Venue

According to reports, the couple will host an intimate wedding at a luxury hotel located around 25 km outside Udaipur. As per NDTV, the ceremony will take place at Mementoes by ITC Hotels Ekaaya Udaipur.

The hotel describes itself on Instagram as “nestled in the Aravallis, beyond Udaipur’s bustle, lies a serene retreat of pure indulgence and luxury-waiting to be discovered by you”.

ALSO READ| Vijay Deverakonda’s Jubilee Hills Home Decked Up As Wedding With Rashmika Mandanna Nears

The report further states that the property features 117 private villas and boasts both a river and a lake within the estate. Spread across an entire hill in the Aravallis, the luxury retreat also includes a private helipad.

‘The Wedding Of VIROSH’

Vijay Deverakonda took to Instagram Stories to officially confirm his wedding to Rashmika. In a heartfelt note, he wrote, “Our dearest loves, before we made any plans, before we chose anything for ourselves, you were already there. With so much love, you gave us a name. You called us ‘VIROSH’. So today, with full hearts, we name our coming together in your honour. We would like to call it ‘The Wedding of VIROSH’.”

“Thank you for holding us with so much love. You are a part of us, always. Biggest hugs and full love,” it added. 

ALSO READ| Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda’s Wedding Invite Goes Viral Hours After They Fly Out of Mumbai

His announcement came shortly after Rashmika was asked about her wedding by paparazzi at Mumbai airport, to which she responded that she did not know what they were referring to.

The couple first met on the sets of Geetha Govindam and later worked together again in Dear Comrade. They got engaged in an intimate ceremony in Hyderabad in October 2025.

Vijay-Rashmika’s Viral Wedding Invite

Even before the couple officially confirmed, their wedding card was leaked online. It confirmed both the dates and venues. Rashmika and Vijay will tie the knot on February 26 in Udaipur, followed by a wedding reception in Hyderabad on March 4.

The invitation read, “I’m writing to share some special news and to invite you to be part of a huge moment. With the love and blessings of our families, Rashmika and I will be getting married on 26.02.26 in a small and intimate ceremony.”

It continued, “As we begin this new chapter, celebrating and creating memories around our union, it would truly mean a lot to us to celebrate with those who have been a part of our journeys. Your presence and blessings would make this occasion even more special for us.”

The reception details mentioned, “We warmly invite you to join us and bless us at our Wedding Reception. Wednesday, 04 March, 2026 | 7:00 PM onwards.”

The venue for the reception is Taj Krishna in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad.

The invite concluded with, “Warm regards, Vijay (on behalf of Rashmika & myself).”

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

Where will Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's wedding take place?

The couple is reportedly tying the knot in Udaipur. The ceremony is expected to be held at Mementoes by ITC Hotels Ekaaya Udaipur, a luxury hotel located about 25 km outside the city.

When is the wedding ceremony of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda?

According to a leaked wedding invitation, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda will get married on February 26th. A reception will follow on March 4th.

What is the name Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are calling their wedding?

Vijay Deverakonda officially confirmed their wedding, which they are calling 'The Wedding of VIROSH'. This name was given to them by their fans.

Where will the wedding reception be held?

The wedding reception for Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda will take place in Hyderabad. The event is scheduled for March 4th at Taj Krishna in Banjara Hills.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 23 Feb 2026 12:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vijay Deverakonda Rashmika Mandanna
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Entertainment
Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda Wedding To Take Place At THIS Luxury Hotel In Udaipur: Report
Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda Wedding To Take Place At THIS Luxury Hotel In Udaipur: Report
Entertainment
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Hearts Alia Bhatt’s Hindi Speech At BAFTA 2026
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Hearts Alia Bhatt’s Hindi Speech At BAFTA 2026
Entertainment
‘We’ll Send Research Materials’: Kerala Story 2 Director Hits Back At Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Propaganda’ Remark
‘We’ll Send Research Materials’: Kerala Story 2 Director Hits Back At Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Propaganda’ Remark
Entertainment
BAFTA Awards 2026 Pays Emotional Tribute To Dharmendra In 'In Memoriam Segment'
BAFTA Awards 2026 Pays Emotional Tribute To Dharmendra In 'In Memoriam Segment'
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Bihar Car Linked to AI Summit Protest Seized Near Himachal Sadan in Delhi
POCSO Case: Police Reach Varanasi in Saraswati Case; Avimukteshwaranand Denies Allegations
Exclusive Report: Terror Trail Uncovered as LeT Suspects Held in Bengal and Tamil Nadu Hideout
Breaking News: Midnight Violence at JNU After VC Exit March Sparks ABVP-Left Student Clash
Breaking News: Prayagraj Police Storm Varanasi, Swami Avimukteshwaranand Under the Scanner
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
Northeast Narrative OPINION: Poll Season’s A Good Time For Party Hopping
Opinion
Embed widget