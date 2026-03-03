Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
CricketLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsIPLIPL 2026 Schedule Announcement In 2-3 Days? BCCI Secretary Breaks Silence

IPL 2026 Schedule Announcement In 2-3 Days? BCCI Secretary Breaks Silence

IPL 2026 schedule announcement expected in a few days as BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia confirms delay due to state elections in Assam, Bengal and Tamil Nadu.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 03 Mar 2026 04:44 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

IPL 2026 Schedule: While the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 is currently entertaining cricket fans, many of them are still eagerly awaiting the Indian Premier League (IPL). It is expected to kick-off later this month (March), but the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has still not revealed the official schedule. Having said that, the announcement might not be too far away, as the board's secretary, Devajit Saikia, while speaking with Times Of India has urged waiting two to three days for the same.

What BCCI Secretary Said About IPL 2026 Schedule

In an interview with TOI, BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia asked to wait a few days for the IPL schedule announcement that they are waiting for election authorities to confirm polling dates in key states.

"Please wait for two to three days for the IPL schedule. We will release it as soon as possible. We know that it is getting late because elections are being held in three or four states such as Assam, Bengal and Tamil Nadu. We are waiting for the announcement from the election authorities. We have to take a call in a day or two. After that, we will inform you how we are going forward with the IPL."

Which Teams Will Play In IPL 2026 Opener?

The BCCI Secretary didn't reveal which teams will feature in the IPL 2026 opener, but the tournament has long had a tradition of defending champions being one of the two sides.

Therefore, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) could feature in the tournament's first match. As for their opponents, some reports suggest a high-profile encounter against either Chennai Super Kings (CSK) or last season’s finalists, Punjab Kings (PBKS), is being considered.

It will also be interesting to see if RCB get to play home matches in the currently suspended M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Also Check: Shahid Afridi Tears Into Pakistan Star Following T20 World Cup Debacle

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

When is the IPL 2026 schedule expected to be released?

The BCCI secretary has asked fans to wait for two to three days for the official IPL 2026 schedule announcement.

Why is the IPL 2026 schedule delayed?

The delay is due to waiting for the election authorities to confirm polling dates in key states like Assam, Bengal, and Tamil Nadu.

Has the IPL 2026 season started yet?

No, the IPL 2026 season is expected to kick-off later this month (March), but the official schedule has not yet been revealed.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 03 Mar 2026 04:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPL Schedule BCCI IPL IPL 2026 ELECTIONS
Advertisement

Top Headlines

IPL
IPL 2026 Schedule Announcement In 2-3 Days? BCCI Secretary Breaks Silence
IPL 2026 Schedule Announcement In 2-3 Days? BCCI Secretary Breaks Silence
IPL
IPL 2026 Start Date Revealed? This Team Tipped For Opening Match
IPL 2026 Start Date Revealed? This Team Tipped For Opening Match
IPL
New Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 Jersey: Price & Kit Details
New Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 Jersey: Price & Kit Details
IPL
IPL 2026 Faces Middle East Travel Crisis As BCCI Revises Start Date
IPL 2026 Faces Middle East Travel Crisis As BCCI Revises Start Date
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Israel Intensifies Strikes on Iran’s Missile Launchers
Breaking News: PM Narendra Modi Addresses Media Alongside Canadian PM
Breaking News: Iran Continues Missile Attacks on Israeli Cities, Gulf Region Also Targeted
Breaking News: Protests Erupt in Srinagar, Police Use Tear Gas
Middle East Conflict Alert: Iran Strikes U.S. Bases and Israel with Missiles, Video Shows Extensive Military Arsenal
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | War, Power And Fracturing Of Order, The Iran-Israel Confrontation And India’s Strategic Test
Opinion
Embed widget