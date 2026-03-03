IPL 2026 Schedule Announcement In 2-3 Days? BCCI Secretary Breaks Silence

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





IPL 2026 Schedule: While the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 is currently entertaining cricket fans, many of them are still eagerly awaiting the Indian Premier League (IPL). It is expected to kick-off later this month (March), but the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has still not revealed the official schedule. Having said that, the announcement might not be too far away, as the board's secretary, Devajit Saikia, while speaking with Times Of India has urged waiting two to three days for the same.

What BCCI Secretary Said About IPL 2026 Schedule

In an interview with TOI, BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia asked to wait a few days for the IPL schedule announcement that they are waiting for election authorities to confirm polling dates in key states.

"Please wait for two to three days for the IPL schedule. We will release it as soon as possible. We know that it is getting late because elections are being held in three or four states such as Assam, Bengal and Tamil Nadu. We are waiting for the announcement from the election authorities. We have to take a call in a day or two. After that, we will inform you how we are going forward with the IPL."

Which Teams Will Play In IPL 2026 Opener?

The BCCI Secretary didn't reveal which teams will feature in the IPL 2026 opener, but the tournament has long had a tradition of defending champions being one of the two sides.

Therefore, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) could feature in the tournament's first match. As for their opponents, some reports suggest a high-profile encounter against either Chennai Super Kings (CSK) or last season’s finalists, Punjab Kings (PBKS), is being considered.

It will also be interesting to see if RCB get to play home matches in the currently suspended M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

