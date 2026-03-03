The BCCI secretary has asked fans to wait for two to three days for the official IPL 2026 schedule announcement.
IPL 2026 Schedule Announcement In 2-3 Days? BCCI Secretary Breaks Silence
IPL 2026 schedule announcement expected in a few days as BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia confirms delay due to state elections in Assam, Bengal and Tamil Nadu.
IPL 2026 Schedule: While the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 is currently entertaining cricket fans, many of them are still eagerly awaiting the Indian Premier League (IPL). It is expected to kick-off later this month (March), but the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has still not revealed the official schedule. Having said that, the announcement might not be too far away, as the board's secretary, Devajit Saikia, while speaking with Times Of India has urged waiting two to three days for the same.
What BCCI Secretary Said About IPL 2026 Schedule
In an interview with TOI, BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia asked to wait a few days for the IPL schedule announcement that they are waiting for election authorities to confirm polling dates in key states.
"Please wait for two to three days for the IPL schedule. We will release it as soon as possible. We know that it is getting late because elections are being held in three or four states such as Assam, Bengal and Tamil Nadu. We are waiting for the announcement from the election authorities. We have to take a call in a day or two. After that, we will inform you how we are going forward with the IPL."
Which Teams Will Play In IPL 2026 Opener?
The BCCI Secretary didn't reveal which teams will feature in the IPL 2026 opener, but the tournament has long had a tradition of defending champions being one of the two sides.
Therefore, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) could feature in the tournament's first match. As for their opponents, some reports suggest a high-profile encounter against either Chennai Super Kings (CSK) or last season’s finalists, Punjab Kings (PBKS), is being considered.
It will also be interesting to see if RCB get to play home matches in the currently suspended M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
Also Check: Shahid Afridi Tears Into Pakistan Star Following T20 World Cup Debacle
Related Video
Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat
Frequently Asked Questions
When is the IPL 2026 schedule expected to be released?
Why is the IPL 2026 schedule delayed?
The delay is due to waiting for the election authorities to confirm polling dates in key states like Assam, Bengal, and Tamil Nadu.
Has the IPL 2026 season started yet?
No, the IPL 2026 season is expected to kick-off later this month (March), but the official schedule has not yet been revealed.