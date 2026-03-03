High-resolution satellite imagery has revealed visible structural damage at Saudi Arabia’s Ras Tanura oil refinery after what authorities described as an Iranian drone attack. The images show scorched sections, impact points and damaged infrastructure at the Aramco-run complex, highlighting the scale of disruption at one of the world’s most critical energy facilities.

Located along the Persian Gulf, the refinery is a linchpin of Saudi Arabia’s crude processing and export network. Analysts caution that any sustained disruption could ripple through already volatile global oil markets.

Satellite Imagery Confirms Damage At Aramco Oil Refinery In Ras Tanura

The facility, operated by Saudi Aramco, temporarily halted operations after drones triggered a significant blaze. While the company has not disclosed detailed information about casualties or export losses, it confirmed that certain processing units were shut down as a precautionary measure.

Saudi Arabia’s defence ministry stated that two drones were intercepted over the refinery complex. However, debris from the intercepted aircraft reportedly fell onto the site, sparking what officials termed a “limited fire.” Defence ministry spokesperson Major General Turki al-Malki told Al Arabiya that no injuries were recorded.

Oil Market Jitters As Strait Of Hormuz Tensions Mount

The attack comes amid heightened geopolitical strain across the Gulf. Crude oil prices have climbed to multi-year highs as tensions linked to Iran disrupt maritime movement near the Strait of Hormuz — a strategic chokepoint that handles nearly a fifth of global oil supply.

Although the strait remains technically open, several shipping firms have reduced sailings due to security concerns. Market observers describe the slowdown as an informal bottleneck that is tightening energy flows without an official closure.

Saudi state media reported that domestic fuel supplies remain stable despite the temporary suspension of some refinery units. Ras Tanura processes more than 550,000 barrels of crude per day, making it central to Saudi export capacity.

Iranian Strikes Expand Across Gulf Region

The fallout has extended beyond Saudi borders. Iran’s state-linked broadcaster Press TV reported missile strikes on Salman Port in Bahrain, alleging the facility was being used to move American military equipment.

In Qatar, authorities confirmed that two ballistic missiles were intercepted early Tuesday. Explosions were later heard in Riyadh, further fuelling fears of escalation. Iranian projectiles have reportedly targeted ports, airports, hotels, residential neighbourhoods and military installations across the Gulf.

With satellite imagery now corroborating physical damage at Ras Tanura, the focus has shifted to repair timelines and the potential for further strikes on energy infrastructure. Any prolonged instability at key export hubs could deepen uncertainty in global oil markets already strained by regional conflict.