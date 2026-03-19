Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026Ideas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentDhurandhar 2 Reviews: ‘Strong Dialogues, Brilliant Acting,’ Fans Tell ABP Live As They Give Thumbs Up To Ranveer Singh Film

Dhurandhar 2 Reviews: ‘Strong Dialogues, Brilliant Acting,’ Fans Tell ABP Live As They Give Thumbs Up To Ranveer Singh Film

Dhurandhar 2 gets strong word of mouth as fans tell ABP Live it’s ‘very good’ and ‘better than the first part’.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 19 Mar 2026 02:08 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is witnessing a surge in audience response as it continues its theatrical run. Despite a relatively slow start in early morning shows, scheduled between 8:20 am and 8:40 am due to its extended runtime of nearly four hours, the film quickly picked up momentum.

By the afternoon, theatres in cities like Patna were reporting packed houses, reflecting growing interest among moviegoers. In Delhi, the response has been equally enthusiastic, with many predicting a strong box office run.

As part of on-ground reactions, viewers spoke to ABP Live after watching the film and the verdict appears largely positive.

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar 2 Review: Preity Zinta, Kartik Aaryan, Allu Arjun And More Applaud Ranveer Singh’s Film

Fans Praise Performances And Dialogues

A viewer from Patna told ABP Live, "Very good, sir, truly very good. The direction was excellent, the acting was excellent, and the cinematography was outstanding. Arjun Rampal was brilliant, and Madhavan was also fantastic. The dialogues were really strong, I would rate the dialogues 4.5 out of 5. Absolutely. Of course, nothing can be completely perfect, but it was very impressive.

‘Better And More Complete Than Part One’

Many viewers felt the sequel offered a more fulfilling experience compared to the first instalment.

While sharing their experience, a fan told ABP Live, “I liked it, it’s a very good movie. If you’ve watched the first one, it’s important to watch the second as well. If you haven’t, it’s still fine. The first part was great, but it felt a bit incomplete; after watching the second, it feels complete. Ranveer Singh was excellent. The story is the best, it’s for the country, for India. This is not about India and Pakistan fighting; it’s about humanity. People who live here often don’t understand that everyone is the same at heart, but some still fail to see it. I’d give it 10 out of 10.”

Delhi Audience Reacts: ‘Ranveer Singh Is Top-Class’

In Delhi, viewers echoed similar enthusiasm, particularly praising the film’s pacing and performances.

While sharing his experience, a viewer told ABP Live, “The movie was absolutely excellent, sir. Ranveer Singh’s performance was outstanding. The first half was already the best part of the film, but the second half elevated it even further.”

He further added, “In Part One, the beginning is quite slow, and the film picks up pace later. But Part Two grabs your attention right from the start, the opening itself is very fast-paced and engaging. The ‘Aari Aari’ song was the best, truly outstanding.”

‘Engaging From Start To Finish’

Despite its lengthy runtime, several viewers said the film kept them hooked throughout.

Sharing her experience, a viewer told ABP Live, “It’s an excellent movie, honestly, I haven’t seen anything like this before. I thoroughly enjoyed it. I wasn’t bored at all during the first half; it didn’t feel long even for a moment.”

She added, “Whether it’s the songs, the action sequences, or the emotional scenes, everything is well-balanced. The songs were good, the fight sequences were outstanding, and there were some powerful emotional moments as well. Overall, everything was excellent, a thoroughly enjoyable film.”

Powerful Climax And Standout Performances

The film’s climax and performances also stood out for many viewers.

Talking about key moments, a viewer told ABP Live, “Talking about the casting, after Rahman Bagab, I felt that Sanjay Dutt’s role was very impressive. And towards the end, the final fight between Arjun Rampal and Ranveer Singh was extremely intense, I really liked that sequence.”

She concluded with a smile, “The hero will always be the hero, we’ll always support the hero.”

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Input By : Parmanand Singh
Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the general audience reaction to Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge?

The early audience response to Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is largely positive, with many viewers impressed by the performances and storytelling. It is being called a worthy follow-up to the first installment.

How did Dhurandhar 2 perform in early shows?

While early morning shows had fewer viewers due to the film's long runtime, occupancy surged significantly throughout the day, with many theaters reporting full houses after the noon shows.

Which actors received praise for their performances in Dhurandhar 2?

Ranveer Singh's performance was highly praised, with viewers highlighting his powerful screen presence. The supporting cast, including Arjun Rampal and R. Madhavan, also received appreciation.

What themes stood out in Dhurandhar 2?

Viewers particularly noted the film's strong patriotic undertone and engaging narrative. The story's focus on humanity and patriotism was a recurring positive sentiment.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 19 Mar 2026 01:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ranveer SIngh Dhurandhar 2 Dhurandhar The Revenge ABP Live Reviews
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Entertainment
Dhurandhar 2 Reviews: ‘Strong Dialogues, Brilliant Acting,’ Fans Tell ABP Live As They Give Thumbs Up To Ranveer Singh Film
Dhurandhar 2 Reviews: ‘Strong Dialogues, Brilliant Acting,’ Fans Tell ABP Live As They Give Thumbs Up To Ranveer Singh Film
Entertainment
Elvish Yadav Reacts After SC Quashes FIR Against Him In Snake Venom Case By UP Police
Elvish Yadav Reacts After SC Quashes FIR Against Him In Snake Venom Case By UP Police
Entertainment
Ustaad Bhagat Singh X Review: Pawan Kalyan's Film Gets Mixed Reactions, Some Call It ‘Proper Mass Feast’
Ustaad Bhagat Singh X Review: Pawan Kalyan's Film Gets Mixed Reactions, Some Call It ‘Proper Mass Feast’
Entertainment
Border 2 OTT Release: When, Where To Watch Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan And Diljit Dosanjh’s Film?
Border 2 OTT Release: When, Where To Watch Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan And Diljit Dosanjh’s Film?
Advertisement

Videos

War update: Base hosts nearly 2,000 US troops and advanced fighter jets
Strike Alert: Iran launches massive counterattacks across multiple regions
Political Row: BJP Releases First List of 88 Candidates, CM Himanta to Contest from Jalukbari
Political Alert: Investigation did not strongly place Anand Singh at crime scene
Washington DC Threat: Unidentified drones spotted over Fort McNair raise alarm
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | After Nitish The Question Bihar Must Now Face
Opinion
Embed widget