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Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is witnessing a surge in audience response as it continues its theatrical run. Despite a relatively slow start in early morning shows, scheduled between 8:20 am and 8:40 am due to its extended runtime of nearly four hours, the film quickly picked up momentum.

By the afternoon, theatres in cities like Patna were reporting packed houses, reflecting growing interest among moviegoers. In Delhi, the response has been equally enthusiastic, with many predicting a strong box office run.

As part of on-ground reactions, viewers spoke to ABP Live after watching the film and the verdict appears largely positive.

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar 2 Review: Preity Zinta, Kartik Aaryan, Allu Arjun And More Applaud Ranveer Singh’s Film

Fans Praise Performances And Dialogues

A viewer from Patna told ABP Live, "Very good, sir, truly very good. The direction was excellent, the acting was excellent, and the cinematography was outstanding. Arjun Rampal was brilliant, and Madhavan was also fantastic. The dialogues were really strong, I would rate the dialogues 4.5 out of 5. Absolutely. Of course, nothing can be completely perfect, but it was very impressive.

‘Better And More Complete Than Part One’

Many viewers felt the sequel offered a more fulfilling experience compared to the first instalment.

While sharing their experience, a fan told ABP Live, “I liked it, it’s a very good movie. If you’ve watched the first one, it’s important to watch the second as well. If you haven’t, it’s still fine. The first part was great, but it felt a bit incomplete; after watching the second, it feels complete. Ranveer Singh was excellent. The story is the best, it’s for the country, for India. This is not about India and Pakistan fighting; it’s about humanity. People who live here often don’t understand that everyone is the same at heart, but some still fail to see it. I’d give it 10 out of 10.”

Delhi Audience Reacts: ‘Ranveer Singh Is Top-Class’

In Delhi, viewers echoed similar enthusiasm, particularly praising the film’s pacing and performances.

While sharing his experience, a viewer told ABP Live, “The movie was absolutely excellent, sir. Ranveer Singh’s performance was outstanding. The first half was already the best part of the film, but the second half elevated it even further.”

He further added, “In Part One, the beginning is quite slow, and the film picks up pace later. But Part Two grabs your attention right from the start, the opening itself is very fast-paced and engaging. The ‘Aari Aari’ song was the best, truly outstanding.”

‘Engaging From Start To Finish’

Despite its lengthy runtime, several viewers said the film kept them hooked throughout.

Sharing her experience, a viewer told ABP Live, “It’s an excellent movie, honestly, I haven’t seen anything like this before. I thoroughly enjoyed it. I wasn’t bored at all during the first half; it didn’t feel long even for a moment.”

She added, “Whether it’s the songs, the action sequences, or the emotional scenes, everything is well-balanced. The songs were good, the fight sequences were outstanding, and there were some powerful emotional moments as well. Overall, everything was excellent, a thoroughly enjoyable film.”

Powerful Climax And Standout Performances

The film’s climax and performances also stood out for many viewers.

Talking about key moments, a viewer told ABP Live, “Talking about the casting, after Rahman Bagab, I felt that Sanjay Dutt’s role was very impressive. And towards the end, the final fight between Arjun Rampal and Ranveer Singh was extremely intense, I really liked that sequence.”

She concluded with a smile, “The hero will always be the hero, we’ll always support the hero.”

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