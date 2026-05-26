WATCH: Honey Singh Meets BJP General Secy, Discusses Drug Abuse In Punjab

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Chugh urged Honey Singh to motivate Punjab's youth via songs.

Honey Singh has often made headlines for controversies, chartbuster songs and album releases, but recently, the singer met BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh for a cause much bigger than music.

The meeting focused on the rising cases of drug abuse and the increasing number of drug addicts in Punjab, an issue that has affected the state for years. Punjab has long struggled with the problem of drugs, with many youngsters falling into addiction and damaging their health, careers and lives.

What Honey Singh Said?

In the meeting with Tarun Chugh, Honey Singh said, "Drugs are ruining families and youth in Punjab. Punjab must be saved from this." He also spoke about how families and young people are being affected because of drug consumption. Honey Singh has now joined hands to spread awareness among Punjab’s youth and encourage them to stay away from addiction through his voice, music and creativity.

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Honey Singh has openly spoken over the years about how fame, pressure, alcohol and drug abuse pushed him into one of the darkest phases of his life before he rebuilt himself. The singer had earlier revealed how, after delivering some of the biggest chartbusters between 2012 and 2014, he became deeply dependent on drugs to the point where it started affecting both his personal and professional life. He also shared how addiction severely damaged his physical and mental health.

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In 2014, he finally decided to step away from drugs and turn his life around by adopting a healthier lifestyle. He openly admitted that drug addiction was the “biggest mistake” of his life, and over the years, his journey of recovery and comeback has inspired many people battling similar struggles.

#WATCH | Singer Yo Yo Honey Singh (Hirdesh Singh) met with BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh.



He said, "Drugs are ruining families and youth in Punjab. Punjab must be saved from this."



BJP's Tarun Chugh said, "Yo Yo Honey Singh is a son of Punjab who has made a name… pic.twitter.com/jBodpy34Tc — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2026

What Tarun Chugh Said

In the following video, Tarun Chugh opened up and said, "Yo Yo Honey Singh is a son of Punjab who has made a name for himself worldwide. I have requested Honey Singh to use his songs and words to motivate the youth of Punjab to give up drugs. He has promised me that we will save Punjab. If Honey Singh can make a comeback, so can you..."

Tarun Chugh praised Honey Singh for fighting addiction and coming back even stronger. He also urged Punjab’s youth to stay away from drugs and not ruin their future because of addiction. Highlighting Punjab’s healthier lifestyle and resources like milk and curd, he encouraged youngsters to choose a better path, focus on their well-being and seek help to overcome addiction for a healthier life ahead.