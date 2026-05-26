'Ban Him And Deprive 300 Workers Of Livelihood': Sanjay Gupta Slams FWICE Ban On Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh’s Chamundeshwari Temple visit was kept private, with the actor reportedly masked until reaching the sanctum sanctorum before offering prayers.
Ranveer Singh has been at the centre of a growing controversy after the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) issued a non-cooperation directive against him over the ongoing Don 3 dispute. The federation alleged he failed to respond to multiple notices seeking clarification. The decision followed a complaint by Farhan Akhtar. Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta has now shared his views on how the ban will have a wider impact on production crews and daily-wage workers dependent on large-scale film shoots.
Sanjay Gupta Criticises FWICE Ban
Sanjay Gupta, known for films including Aatish, Kaante, Karam, Zinda, Shootout at Lokhandwala, Jazbaa, Shootout at Wadala, Kaabil, and Mumbai Saga, reacted strongly to the development in a social media post. Sharing his views, he wrote, “When an A-list hero shoots, more than 300 workers are working on sets. Ban him, and you are not stopping him, but depriving the workers of their livelihood."
He further asked, "What sense does it even make???”
When an A List Hero shoots there are more than 300 workers working on sets.— Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) May 26, 2026
Ban him and you are not stopping him but depriving the workers of their livelihood.
What sense does it even make???
His statement reflects a growing concern within sections of the industry that large-scale productions involve extensive teams, including technicians, assistants, spot boys, lighting crews, production staff, and vendors whose livelihoods depend on continuous shooting schedules. Industry observers note that any disruption in major projects like Don 3 could have a cascading effect on employment and production timelines.