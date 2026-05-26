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HomeEntertainment'Ban Him And Deprive 300 Workers Of Livelihood': Sanjay Gupta Slams FWICE Ban On Ranveer Singh

'Ban Him And Deprive 300 Workers Of Livelihood': Sanjay Gupta Slams FWICE Ban On Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s Chamundeshwari Temple visit was kept private, with the actor reportedly masked until reaching the sanctum sanctorum before offering prayers.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 26 May 2026 03:07 PM (IST)

Ranveer Singh has been at the centre of a growing controversy after the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) issued a non-cooperation directive against him over the ongoing Don 3 dispute. The federation alleged he failed to respond to multiple notices seeking clarification. The decision followed a complaint by Farhan Akhtar. Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta has now shared his views on how the ban will have a wider impact on production crews and daily-wage workers dependent on large-scale film shoots. 

Sanjay Gupta Criticises FWICE Ban

Sanjay Gupta, known for films including Aatish, Kaante, Karam, Zinda, Shootout at Lokhandwala, Jazbaa, Shootout at Wadala, Kaabil, and Mumbai Saga, reacted strongly to the development in a social media post. Sharing his views, he wrote, “When an A-list hero shoots, more than 300 workers are working on sets. Ban him, and you are not stopping him, but depriving the workers of their livelihood."

He further asked, "What sense does it even make???”

His statement reflects a growing concern within sections of the industry that large-scale productions involve extensive teams, including technicians, assistants, spot boys, lighting crews, production staff, and vendors whose livelihoods depend on continuous shooting schedules. Industry observers note that any disruption in major projects like Don 3 could have a cascading effect on employment and production timelines.

It is worth noting that FWICE’s directive continues to be a point of contention, with supporters viewing it as a disciplinary measure and critics questioning its wider economic impact. Ranveer Singh, in a press statement, maintained that he has chosen restraint over the matter. He added that he respects the film fraternity and remains focused on his professional commitments.

ALSO READ | Ranveer Singh Visits Chamundeshwari Temple, Apologises Over Kantara Mimicry Row

Ranveer Singh Visits Chamundeshwari Temple

Ranveer Singh was spotted flying out of Mumbai late Monday night hours after the ban to visit Chamundeshwari Temple following a court order. He wore a mask until he reached the sanctum sanctorum, where he offered prayers and tendered a written apology. For the unversed, the 40-year-old actor faced backlash left, right, and centre for mimicking.

ALSO READ | Varun Dhawan Credits 'Dhurandhar' Success To Aditya Dhar Not Ranveer Singh, Fans Are Not Happy

Ranveer Singh courted legal and cultural controversy in November 2025 after mimicking a sacred Daiva possession scene from the film Kantara at IFFI in Goa. The act sparked backlash from sections of the Kannadiga community and led to an FIR for allegedly hurting religious sentiments and mocking Tulu Nadu traditions.

 

 

Before You Go

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About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 26 May 2026 03:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bollywood News Mysuru FWICE Karnataka High Court Chamundeshwari Temple Ranveer SIngh Don 3 Controversy Garbhagudi
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