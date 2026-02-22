Latin Music Mourns As Salsa Legend Willie Colón Passes Away At 75

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Washington [US], February 22: Salsa pioneer Willie Colon, the towering trombonist, arranger, composer and producer who helped define the sound of Latin music in the 1970s, died on Saturday. He was 75.

His death was confirmed by his longtime manager, Pietro Carlos, in a Facebook post. "Willie didn't just change salsa," Carlos wrote, adding, "He expanded it, politicized it, clothed it in urban chronicles and took it to stages where it hadn't been before. His trombone was the voice of the people."

Born William Anthony Colon Roman in New York to Puerto Rican parents, Colon rose from a tough upbringing in the South Bronx to become one of the most influential figures of the famed Fania era.

Signed to Fania Records at just 15, he was quickly recognised by founders Johnny Pacheco and Jerry Masucci as a rare talent. Though he often downplayed his singing abilities, Colon was a quadruple threat- writing, arranging, producing and playing trombone with a distinctive, commanding style.

His catalogue includes genre-defining hits such as 'Che Che Cole' and 'Aguanile,' recorded with vocalist Hector Lavoe. He also collaborated with Celia Cruz on the album Celia and Willie. His 1978 landmark album Siembra, created with Ruben Blades, remains the best-selling salsa album of all time and features the enduring hit 'Pedro Navaja,' as per Billboard.

It was Colon who introduced Blades to a wider audience with 1977's Metiendo Mano, whose opening track 'Pablo Pueblo' marked a turning point toward socially conscious salsa. While the duo later parted ways and pursued legal disputes, they eventually reconciled.

Over a career spanning more than four decades, Colon recorded over 40 studio albums and continued touring until his death. His influence extended to newer generations, including Puerto Rican artist Rauw Alejandro, whose 2024 album Cosa Nuestra was inspired by Colon's 1970 release of the same name.

Colon's contributions were widely recognised. He was inducted into the International Latin Music Hall of Fame in 2000, honoured with a lifetime achievement award from The Latin Recording Academy in 2004, and inducted into the Latin Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2019.

In 2015, Billboard named him among the 30 most influential Latin acts of all time.

Reflecting on his journey from a challenging neighbourhood to global acclaim, Colon once said: "I only cared about the music."

