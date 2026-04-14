Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor Taniya Chatterjee showed paparazzi private Instagram chats with Yuzvendra Chahal.

Chatterjee, known for 'Gandii Baat', claims Chahal called her 'cute'.

Chahal's PR team reportedly asked Chatterjee to delete the viral video.

Chatterjee explained the mention of Chahal arose during a casual chat.

Actor Taniya Chatterjee has been making headlines after she showed paparazzi a private chat with cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. The video, which quickly went viral on social media, reportedly led to Chahal’s PR team asking her to delete the clip. Following this, people have been searching for who the actor is.

Who Is Taniya Chatterjee?

Taniya Chatterjee is a Kolkata-based actor, model and social media influencer known for her appearances in OTT projects and web series. She gained attention after featuring in Gandii Baat Season 4, which became one of her most notable roles.

She later appeared in Class of 2020 Season 2.

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Apart from her acting projects, Chatterjee also has a strong presence on social media, with over 2.3 million followers on Instagram. Her profile describes her as an actor, performer, influencer and motivator.

Actor Shows Private Chat In Viral Video

The controversy began when Chatterjee was interacting with paparazzi and posing for pictures. During the interaction, she showed them replies from Chahal to her Instagram Stories.

“But main kisi aur cricketer ko cute lagti hoon [Some other cricketer finds me cute.],” she said. When paparazzi asked who it was, she eventually revealed the name.

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“Unka naam hai Yuzi Chahal [His name is Yuzi Chahal],” she said, claiming that the cricketer had called her “cute” in replies to some of her Instagram Stories.

Dude wtf, Taniya chatterjee exposing yuzvendra chahal.



She showing her instagram dm to paps where yuzi replied to her story and said her cute.



If this is real shame on yuzvendra. pic.twitter.com/E4sYyc1uk2 — Aditya. (@Adityaverce) April 12, 2026

PR Team’s Message To Taniya

After the video went viral, screenshots circulating online show a person messaging Chatterjee on Instagram asking her to “remove the video”. When she asked who they were, the person claimed to be the head of Chahal’s PR team and requested that the clip be taken down.

The response from Chatterjee's side on chat was that she would check with the manager before taking any action.

What Taniya Chatterjee Said

Speaking to India Forums, Chatterjee said the mention of Chahal came up during a casual conversation with paparazzi about the Indian Premier League.

“It was a casual conversation. I was talking to the paps about IPL. I love and understand the sport fully, as my father has taught me cricket since my toddler days. So then, the paps and I were having a lot of talks about it while they were capturing me about if I am following IPL this year, who is my favourite cricketer, just like friends do. I responded saying, Shreyas Iyer is my favourite, and I find him cute, but I am some other cricketer's favourite, it seems,” India Forums quoted her as saying.

She explained that while discussing cricket and favourite players, she mentioned that Shreyas Iyer was her favourite cricketer. During the conversation, she added that another cricketer had called her “cute”, which led to the discussion about Chahal.

Chatterjee also said she initially did not notice the messages and only saw them later when she checked her direct messages. She added that Chahal had responded to her stories more than once, but she did not pay attention at first because she was busy with work.