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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesYuzvendra Chahal’s New ‘Love Interest’? Actor Shows Private Chat In Viral Video

Yuzvendra Chahal’s New ‘Love Interest’? Actor Shows Private Chat In Viral Video

Yuzvendra Chahal is now being linked to an actor after his divorce from Dhanashree Varma and dating rumours with RJ Mahvash.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 13 Apr 2026 01:26 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Actress Tanya Chatterjee claims Yuzvendra Chahal messaged her.
  • Chatterjee showed paparazzi Instagram messages where Chahal called her cute.
  • Social media users reacted with mixed opinions to the claims.
  • Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has not yet responded to the allegations.

After dating rumours with RJ Mahvash following his divorce from Dhanashree Varma, cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal is back in the news again. This time, he is being linked to another actor after she claimed that the cricketer had messaged her on Instagram.

The revelation came from the actor herself while interacting with paparazzi, and a video of the moment has now gone viral on social media.

Yuzvendra Chahal’s New ‘Love Interest’?

In the now-viral clip, Tanya Chatterjee can be heard saying, “But main kisi aur cricketer ko cute lagti hoon. [Some other cricketer finds me cute.]”

ALSO READ| WATCH: Yuzvendra Chahal Sparks Controversy After Alleged Smoking Video Goes Viral

When paparazzi ask her who the cricketer is, she playfully asks if she should reveal the name. After they respond with an excited “yes, yes” in unison, she finally agrees.

“Unka naam hai Yuzi Chahal [His name is Yuzi Chahal],” she says, claiming that the cricketer has called her “cute” on several occasions.

When the paparazzi ask her to show proof, Tanya pulls up her phone and shows an Instagram conversation in which Chahal had replied to a few of her stories.

Social Media Reactions

After the video went viral online, it triggered mixed reactions from social media users. While some defended Chahal, saying the message appeared harmless, others began trolling the cricketer.

ALSO READ| Old Video Of Sunny Deol And Dimple Kapadia Goes Viral Again, Triggers Mixed Reactions Online

“Chahal is a lively person, he can call anyone cute, there is nothing big in it,” one user commented.

Another wrote, “What! If someone says you are cute, is it a matter of shame? Giving compliments to others is not a characterless behaviour.”

A third user commented, “Another day, another girl exposing Yuzvendra Chahal for messaging her. Now Tanya Chatterjee has also made similar claims.”

“What does Yuzvendra Chahal even do?” another user asked.

A fifth added, “Yuzi has just said ‘cute’. How is it wrong? Why is she showing it to the media?”

Some social media users also alleged that Tanya was trying to gain attention by bringing up Chahal’s name.

Yuzvendra Chahal has not reacted to the claim so far.

About Tanya Chatterjee

Gandi Baat fame Tanya Chatterjee, apart from being an actress, is also a model and social media influencer. She is from Kolkata and has appeared in several music videos as well.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the recent news about Yuzvendra Chahal?

Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal is reportedly being linked to actress Tanya Chatterjee after she claimed he messaged her on Instagram.

What did Tanya Chatterjee claim about Yuzvendra Chahal?

Tanya Chatterjee claimed that Yuzvendra Chahal messaged her on Instagram and called her 'cute' on several occasions.

What proof did Tanya Chatterjee show?

Tanya Chatterjee showed paparazzi an Instagram conversation where Chahal had replied to her stories and called her 'cute'.

How did social media react to the claims?

Social media had mixed reactions. Some defended Chahal, finding the message harmless, while others trolled him or accused Chatterjee of seeking attention.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 Apr 2026 01:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Dhanashree Verma Yuzvendra Chahal RJ Mahvash
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