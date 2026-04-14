Jana Nayagan Leaked Online In HD: TV Operator Arrested For Airing Vijay’s Film On Local Cable

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Makers removed leaks, filed complaint; six arrested initially.

TV operator arrested for telecasting film on local channel.

Owner arrested for broadcasting uncertified film, equipment seized.

Jana Nayagan Leaked Online in HD: Actor Vijay’s much-awaited film Jana Nayagan, which is expected to be his final movie before entering politics full-time, was recently leaked online in HD quality and circulated across piracy websites and social media platforms.

The makers quickly acted to remove the leaked footage and urged fans not to share pirated links and warned that strict legal action would be taken against anyone involved in distributing the leaked content. The makers also filed a complaint with the complaint.

The Tamil Nadu Police cybercrime unit, acting on the complaint, arrested six people allegedly involved in the leak and removed more than 300 illegal links from various platforms. In the latest development, police have also arrested a TV operator who allegedly telecast the film on a local cable channel in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. The arrest came after a member of the actor’s political party alerted authorities about the illegal broadcast.

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According to a report by The Hindu, the office of TVK member Mohanapriya informed the police after the film was aired on the Raasi channel on April 11.

The broadcast reportedly continued for around 21 minutes after the film’s interval before action was taken.

Who Telecast Vijay’s Film On TV Channel?

Police identified the accused as S Palanisamy, 44, the owner of Raasi Prime Movie channel and a resident of Ram Nagar in Karumathampatti.

Investigators said he telecast the film even though it is still awaiting certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Palanisamy was arrested under multiple laws, including the Copyright Act, the Information Technology Act, the Cinematograph Act, and the Cable Television Networks Regulation Act.

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He was later produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody. Police have also sealed his office and seized equipment allegedly used in the illegal broadcast, including computers, hard drives and other electronic devices.

However, it remains unclear how he received a pirated copy of the film.

About Jana Nayagan

Jana Nayagan, produced by KVN Productions, was initially scheduled for release in October 2025. The release was later pushed to January this year but was delayed due to certification issues with the CBFC. The film has now been postponed indefinitely and is expected to be released around Vijay’s birthday and the release of Toxic.

Directed by H Vinoth, the film also stars Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Prakash Raj in key roles.