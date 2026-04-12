Asha Bhosle’s Last Instagram Post Was A Heartfelt ‘Ramadan Mubarak’ | Watch

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Asha Bhosle's viral February Ramadan message revisited by fans.

Singer invited fans to experience her restaurant's Ramadan feast.

Bhosle's legacy extends to international fine-dining restaurant chain, Asha's.

A wave of emotions has swept across social media after reports claiming the passing the legendary singer Asha Bhosle surfaced on Sunday, April 12, in Mumbai. Her last public message, shared in February, carries a warm Ramadan greeting and an invitation that has since gone viral online.

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A Heartfelt Ramadan Message Shared With Fans

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asha Bhosle (@asha.bhosle)

In her final Instagram post, Asha Bhosle extended warm wishes to her followers ahead of Ramadan. Her message reflected peace, reflection, and togetherness during the holy month.

She wrote, "As the holy month of Ramadan approaches, Asha Bhosle and team wish you and your loved ones a blessed and joyous Ramadan Kareem. May this sacred month bring peace to your heart, reflection to your spirit, and warmth to your home."

The post quickly gained traction as fans revisited her words, now carrying even greater emotional weight.

Invitation To Experience ‘Asha’s’ Ramadan Feast

Alongside her greeting, the legendary singer also invited fans to experience a specially curated Ramadan dining experience at her fine-dining restaurant chain, Asha’s.

The singer talked about the warmth and elegance of the Iftar offering, encouraging people to gather and celebrate the spirit of the season together.

She said, "We warmly welcome you to Asha’s to break your Iftar with us and experience a specially curated Ramadan feast in an atmosphere of elegance and comfort."

In the reel she spoke about the essence of Ramadan. She said, "This month of Ramadan brings peace, people keep praying fo rthe poor and continue sharing whatever they have with everyone. If you perform your Iftar at Asha's, you will truly enjoy the experience."

A Legacy Beyond Music And Into Hospitality

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asha's Restaurant (@ashasrestaurant)

Asha Bhosle’s influence extends far beyond playback singing. In 2002, she founded Asha’s, an international chain of fine-dining Indian restaurants known for North-West Indian cuisine and her personal recipes.

The journey began in Dubai’s WAFI City Mall and has since expanded across the UAE, Gulf region, and the UK, including cities like Birmingham and Manchester. The brand now operates 14 locations and has earned multiple culinary recognitions over the years.

Her venture into hospitality reflected her long-standing passion for cooking, offering fans a glimpse into her personal culinary world.