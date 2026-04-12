PM Modi ‘Like A Younger Brother’ To Asha Bhosle - How The Two First Met

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Asha Bhosle's legacy highlighted beyond music, focusing on personal bonds.

She considered PM Narendra Modi a

Bhosle admired Modi's composure, recall, and leadership style.

Her enduring musical and personal influence is remembered.

The passing tribute to iconic singer Asha Bhosle has brought renewed attention to her extraordinary legacy, not just as a musical legend, but also as someone who shared warm personal bonds across worlds. In a recent post from the “Modi Story” initiative, reflections on her connection with Prime Minister Narendra Modi have resurfaced, offering a rare glimpse into their relationship built on respect and familiarity.

ALSO READ: Athiya Shetty Trolled For ‘Using’ Lata Mangeshkar’s Photo In Asha Bhosle Tribute Story

A Bond Beyond Music And Politics

The world bids farewell to a legendary voice that defined generations. Asha Bhosle was not just a singer, but an emotion, her melodies transcending time, language, and boundaries.



Beyond her unparalleled musical legacy, she shared a warm and deeply personal bond with Narendra… pic.twitter.com/bVbtESruc0 — Modi Story (@themodistory) April 12, 2026

The tribute portrayed Asha Bhosle as far more than just a voice that defined generations. It described her as an emotion in herself, whose music transcended languages, borders, and eras, leaving a lasting imprint on audiences across the world.

Beyond her artistic journey, the post recalled her affectionate bond with Narendra Modi, noting that she often referred to him as being “like a younger brother”. According to the account, their very first meeting left a lasting impression on her, particularly when Modi greeted her with a simple and respectful, “Didi, how are you?”

Memories Built On Warmth And Respect

Over time, their interactions reportedly developed into a warm and respectful connection. The tribute noted that Asha Bhosle was pleasantly surprised by Narendra Modi’s attention to detail, particularly his ability to recall small details about her family even years later.

The post further stated, "Their conversations, often filled with laughter, carried a sense of genuine connection."

Admiration For Composure And Leadership

She was also said to have admired Narendra Modi’s composed nature, often appreciating his calm approach, polite responses, and his ability to bring a sense of ease even in difficult moments.

The post added, "Having witnessed decades of change, she believed the nation had made significant progress in recent years."

The tribute post concluded by remembering her lasting influence, stating that her voice, her memories, and her music will continue to live on in the hearts of millions.