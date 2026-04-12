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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesPM Modi ‘Like A Younger Brother’ To Asha Bhosle - How The Two First Met

PM Modi ‘Like A Younger Brother’ To Asha Bhosle - How The Two First Met

A tribute post recalls Asha Bhosle’s warm bond with PM Narendra Modi, where she once called him like a younger brother after their first meeting.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 12 Apr 2026 06:30 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Asha Bhosle's legacy highlighted beyond music, focusing on personal bonds.
  • She considered PM Narendra Modi a
  • Bhosle admired Modi's composure, recall, and leadership style.
  • Her enduring musical and personal influence is remembered.

The passing tribute to iconic singer Asha Bhosle has brought renewed attention to her extraordinary legacy, not just as a musical legend, but also as someone who shared warm personal bonds across worlds. In a recent post from the “Modi Story” initiative, reflections on her connection with Prime Minister Narendra Modi have resurfaced, offering a rare glimpse into their relationship built on respect and familiarity.

ALSO READ: Athiya Shetty Trolled For ‘Using’ Lata Mangeshkar’s Photo In Asha Bhosle Tribute Story

A Bond Beyond Music And Politics 

The tribute portrayed Asha Bhosle as far more than just a voice that defined generations. It described her as an emotion in herself, whose music transcended languages, borders, and eras, leaving a lasting imprint on audiences across the world.

Beyond her artistic journey, the post recalled her affectionate bond with Narendra Modi, noting that she often referred to him as being “like a younger brother”. According to the account, their very first meeting left a lasting impression on her, particularly when Modi greeted her with a simple and respectful, “Didi, how are you?”

Memories Built On Warmth And Respect

Over time, their interactions reportedly developed into a warm and respectful connection. The tribute noted that Asha Bhosle was pleasantly surprised by Narendra Modi’s attention to detail, particularly his ability to recall small details about her family even years later.

The post further stated, "Their conversations, often filled with laughter, carried a sense of genuine connection."

Admiration For Composure And Leadership

She was also said to have admired Narendra Modi’s composed nature, often appreciating his calm approach, polite responses, and his ability to bring a sense of ease even in difficult moments.

The post added, "Having witnessed decades of change, she believed the nation had made significant progress in recent years."

The tribute post concluded by remembering her lasting influence, stating that her voice, her memories, and her music will continue to live on in the hearts of millions.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the focus of the recent

The tribute highlights Asha Bhosle's warm personal bonds, specifically her respectful and familiar relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

How did Asha Bhosle refer to Prime Minister Narendra Modi?

Asha Bhosle often referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as being

What impressed Asha Bhosle about her interactions with Narendra Modi?

She was impressed by his attention to detail, remembering small details about her family, and his composed nature.

What was Asha Bhosle's sentiment about India's progress?

Having witnessed decades of change, she believed the nation had made significant progress in recent years.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 Apr 2026 06:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
PM Modi ENtertainment News Asha Bhosle Death Asha Bhosle News
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