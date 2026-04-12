Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026TS Inter Results 2025NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesOld Photo Of Asha Bhosle And Lata Mangeshkar With Family Goes Viral

Old Photo Of Asha Bhosle And Lata Mangeshkar With Family Goes Viral

Asha Bhosle passed away today at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. Her last rites will be performed on Monday at 4 pm at Shivaji Park.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 12 Apr 2026 06:32 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Singer Asha Bhosle died aged 92, admitted for exhaustion.
  • Granddaughter clarified cause of admission, not cardiac arrest.
  • Multiple organ failure led to singer's passing, doctors stated.
  • An old family picture with Lata Mangeshkar went viral.

An old picture of Asha Bhosle with her family has gone viral on social media following her death at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital on Sunday. The 92-year-old singer was rushed to the hospital on Saturday after a health scare. While initial reports suggested cardiac arrest, her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle later clarified that she was admitted due to “extreme exhaustion” and a chest infection. Doctor Pratit Samdani confirmed that she passed away due to multiple organ failure. Her last rites will be performed at 4 pm on Monday at Shivaji Park.

Her son Anand Bhosle confirmed the news and said that those wishing to pay their respects can visit her residence at 11 am on Monday.

Asha Bhosle’s Old Family Photo Goes Viral

As the industry continues to mourn the loss of Asha Bhosle, a rare family photograph featuring her with her sister Lata Mangeshkar has resurfaced and gone viral on social media.

ALSO READ| Athiya Shetty Trolled For ‘Using’ Lata Mangeshkar’s Photo In Asha Bhosle Tribute Story

The image shows her alongside her elder sister Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away in 2022 at the same hospital in Mumbai.

The now-viral photograph shows, from left to right, Usha Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, Hridaynath Mangeshkar, their mother Mai (Shevanti Mangeshkar), Lata Mangeshkar, and Meena Khadikar.

Asha Bhosle Family Tree

Lata Mangeshkar was the eldest sister and is remembered as the “Nightingale of India” for her iconic contribution to Indian music. Meena Khadikar, the second sister, is a playback singer and composer. 

ALSO READ| Asha Bhosle Once Named Priyanka Chopra And Kangana Ranaut As Her Biopic Choices: Report

Asha Bhosle, the third sister, was celebrated for her unmatched versatility across genres. Usha Mangeshkar, the fourth sister, has also sung several popular Hindi and Marathi songs. The youngest sibling, Hridaynath Mangeshkar, is an accomplished music director and singer.

Their father, Deenanath Mangeshkar, was a renowned Marathi classical singer and theatre actor, and their mother, Shevanti was of Gujarati origin.

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the cause of Asha Bhosle's death?

Asha Bhosle passed away due to multiple organ failure. She was admitted to the hospital due to extreme exhaustion and a chest infection.

Which family members are in the viral photograph?

The viral photo features Asha Bhosle with her sisters Lata Mangeshkar, Usha Mangeshkar, Meena Khadikar, her brother Hridaynath Mangeshkar, and their mother Mai.

When and where will Asha Bhosle's last rites be performed?

Her last rites are scheduled to take place at 4 pm on Monday at Shivaji Park. Those wishing to pay respects can visit her residence at 11 am on Monday.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 12 Apr 2026 06:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Asha Bhosle Lata Mangeshkar
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Old Photo Of Asha Bhosle And Lata Mangeshkar With Family Goes Viral
Old Photo Of Asha Bhosle And Lata Mangeshkar With Family Goes Viral
Celebrities
Asha Bhosle Passes Away At 92; Mortal Remains Reach Home, Last Rites At Shivaji Park
Asha Bhosle Passes Away At 92; Mortal Remains Reach Home, Last Rites At Shivaji Park
Celebrities
PM Modi ‘Like A Younger Brother’ To Asha Bhosle - How The Two First Met
PM Modi ‘Like A Younger Brother’ To Asha Bhosle - How The Two First Met
Celebrities
Athiya Shetty Trolled For ‘Using’ Lata Mangeshkar’s Photo In Asha Bhosle Tribute Story
Athiya Shetty Trolled For ‘Using’ Lata Mangeshkar’s Photo In Asha Bhosle Tribute Story
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Breach Candy Hospital Confirms Death Due to Multi-Organ Failure
Breaking News: Legendary Singer Asha Bhosle Passes Away, Nation Mourns Her Loss
Middle East conflict: US–Iran Talks Collapse Over Hormuz Dispute as Israel Strikes Lebanon Intensify
Global crisis: Islamabad Peace Talks Collapse Amid Rising Global Tensions
Middle East conflict: Islamabad Talks Collapse Amid Escalating Global Tensions and Alleged Diplomatic Clash
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | War, Welfare, And Ballot: How A Distant Conflict Is Rewriting India’s Electoral Playbook
Opinion
Embed widget