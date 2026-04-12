Old Photo Of Asha Bhosle And Lata Mangeshkar With Family Goes Viral

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Singer Asha Bhosle died aged 92, admitted for exhaustion.

Granddaughter clarified cause of admission, not cardiac arrest.

Multiple organ failure led to singer's passing, doctors stated.

An old family picture with Lata Mangeshkar went viral.

An old picture of Asha Bhosle with her family has gone viral on social media following her death at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital on Sunday. The 92-year-old singer was rushed to the hospital on Saturday after a health scare. While initial reports suggested cardiac arrest, her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle later clarified that she was admitted due to “extreme exhaustion” and a chest infection. Doctor Pratit Samdani confirmed that she passed away due to multiple organ failure. Her last rites will be performed at 4 pm on Monday at Shivaji Park.

Her son Anand Bhosle confirmed the news and said that those wishing to pay their respects can visit her residence at 11 am on Monday.

Asha Bhosle’s Old Family Photo Goes Viral

As the industry continues to mourn the loss of Asha Bhosle, a rare family photograph featuring her with her sister Lata Mangeshkar has resurfaced and gone viral on social media.

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The image shows her alongside her elder sister Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away in 2022 at the same hospital in Mumbai.

The now-viral photograph shows, from left to right, Usha Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, Hridaynath Mangeshkar, their mother Mai (Shevanti Mangeshkar), Lata Mangeshkar, and Meena Khadikar.

Mangeshkars with their mother & kids



(l to r) Usha, Asha, Hridaynath, Mai, Lata & Meena#RIP Asha Bhosle pic.twitter.com/zypHL6jWVC — Film History Pics (@FilmHistoryPic) April 12, 2026

Asha Bhosle Family Tree

Lata Mangeshkar was the eldest sister and is remembered as the “Nightingale of India” for her iconic contribution to Indian music. Meena Khadikar, the second sister, is a playback singer and composer.

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Asha Bhosle, the third sister, was celebrated for her unmatched versatility across genres. Usha Mangeshkar, the fourth sister, has also sung several popular Hindi and Marathi songs. The youngest sibling, Hridaynath Mangeshkar, is an accomplished music director and singer.



Their father, Deenanath Mangeshkar, was a renowned Marathi classical singer and theatre actor, and their mother, Shevanti was of Gujarati origin.

