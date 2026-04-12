Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026TS Inter Results 2025NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesAthiya Shetty Trolled For ‘Using’ Lata Mangeshkar’s Photo In Asha Bhosle Tribute Story

Athiya Shetty Trolled For ‘Using’ Lata Mangeshkar’s Photo In Asha Bhosle Tribute Story

Athiya Shetty faces online backlash after allegedly sharing Lata Mangeshkar’s photo instead of Asha Bhosle in a tribute post. The story goes viral on social media.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 12 Apr 2026 05:48 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Athiya Shetty mistakenly posted Lata Mangeshkar's photo for Asha Bhosle.
  • The alleged tribute post was quickly deleted after backlash.
  • Social media users criticized the perceived tribute error online.
  • The story's authenticity could not be independently verified.

An Instagram story meant to honour legendary singer Asha Bhosle has unexpectedly drawn attention for the wrong reasons, after actress Athiya Shetty mistakenly shared a photo of late icon Lata Mangeshkar instead.

The error quickly spread online, with users pointing out the mismatch and criticising the post, which was later deleted.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli Salutes Asha Bhosle With Emotional Gesture

No Confirmation And Missing Post Raises Questions

While screenshots and posts began circulating rapidly on social media, there has been no official confirmation regarding the alleged story.

ABP Live cannot independently verify the authenticity of this claim, and at the time of checking, no such post was found on Athiya Shetty’s official Instagram handle.

Backlash Floods Social Media

Despite the lack of verified confirmation, users online were quick to react, criticising what they believed to be a mix-up in tribute content. Some posts questioned the accuracy of the shared image, while others mocked the alleged error.

One widely circulated comment read: “Can someone tell Athiya that Lata ji died years ago and it’s her sister Asha who died today ?”

Another comment read: “Husband KL Rahul plays 66 runs off 107 balls in WC Final wife Athiya Shetty uploads picture of late Lata Mangeshkar instead of Asha Bhosle. Made for each other 😭✨”

Within hours, the alleged mix-up turned into a trending controversy, with social media users flooding timelines with criticism and disbelief.

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What controversy did Athiya Shetty face on Instagram?

Athiya Shetty reportedly shared a picture of Lata Mangeshkar instead of Asha Bhosle in an Instagram story meant to honour Asha Bhosle. This led to online criticism.

Was the Instagram story officially confirmed?

No, there has been no official confirmation of the alleged Instagram story. Its authenticity could not be independently verified at the time of reporting.

What was the reaction to the alleged mix-up?

Social media users reacted with criticism and disbelief, pointing out the supposed error and mocking the mix-up. Screenshots and comments about the incident circulated online.

Did Athiya Shetty post a picture of Lata Mangeshkar?

Reports suggest Athiya Shetty mistakenly shared a photo of Lata Mangeshkar instead of Asha Bhosle. The alleged post was later deleted.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 12 Apr 2026 05:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
Athiya Shetty ENtertainment News Asha Bhosle Death Asha Bhosle News
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Athiya Shetty Trolled For ‘Using’ Lata Mangeshkar’s Photo In Asha Bhosle Tribute Story
Athiya Shetty Trolled For ‘Using’ Lata Mangeshkar’s Photo In Asha Bhosle Tribute Story
Celebrities
Asha Bhosle Passes Away At 92; Mortal Remains Reach Home, Last Rites At Shivaji Park
Asha Bhosle Passes Away At 92; Mortal Remains Reach Home, Last Rites At Shivaji Park
Celebrities
‘Asha Tai Showered Me With Love,’ Says Shah Rukh Khan As Tributes Pour In For Asha Bhosle
‘Asha Tai Showered Me With Love,’ Says Shah Rukh Khan As Tributes Pour In For Asha Bhosle
Celebrities
Asha Bhosle Once Named Priyanka Chopra And Kangana Ranaut As Her Biopic Choices: Reports
Asha Bhosle Once Named Priyanka Chopra And Kangana Ranaut As Her Biopic Choices: Reports
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Breach Candy Hospital Confirms Death Due to Multi-Organ Failure
Breaking News: Legendary Singer Asha Bhosle Passes Away, Nation Mourns Her Loss
Middle East conflict: US–Iran Talks Collapse Over Hormuz Dispute as Israel Strikes Lebanon Intensify
Global crisis: Islamabad Peace Talks Collapse Amid Rising Global Tensions
Middle East conflict: Islamabad Talks Collapse Amid Escalating Global Tensions and Alleged Diplomatic Clash
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | War, Welfare, And Ballot: How A Distant Conflict Is Rewriting India’s Electoral Playbook
Opinion
Embed widget