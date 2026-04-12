Athiya Shetty Trolled For ‘Using’ Lata Mangeshkar’s Photo In Asha Bhosle Tribute Story

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Athiya Shetty mistakenly posted Lata Mangeshkar's photo for Asha Bhosle.

The alleged tribute post was quickly deleted after backlash.

Social media users criticized the perceived tribute error online.

The story's authenticity could not be independently verified.

An Instagram story meant to honour legendary singer Asha Bhosle has unexpectedly drawn attention for the wrong reasons, after actress Athiya Shetty mistakenly shared a photo of late icon Lata Mangeshkar instead.

The error quickly spread online, with users pointing out the mismatch and criticising the post, which was later deleted.

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No Confirmation And Missing Post Raises Questions

Athiya Shetty posted lata Mangeshkar's picture instead of Asha Bhosle's in her insta story and later deleted it after facing backlash. Embarassing for a person who grew up in bollywood.🤦🏻 pic.twitter.com/YRAEbBtNK2 — daksh. (@mythicbxrn) April 12, 2026

While screenshots and posts began circulating rapidly on social media, there has been no official confirmation regarding the alleged story.

ABP Live cannot independently verify the authenticity of this claim, and at the time of checking, no such post was found on Athiya Shetty’s official Instagram handle.

Backlash Floods Social Media

Despite the lack of verified confirmation, users online were quick to react, criticising what they believed to be a mix-up in tribute content. Some posts questioned the accuracy of the shared image, while others mocked the alleged error.

Can someone tell Athiya that Lata ji died years ago and it’s her sister Asha who died today ? pic.twitter.com/zhBL7hKfxP — Ana De Friesmass 2.0 (@ka_fries2366) April 12, 2026

One widely circulated comment read: “Can someone tell Athiya that Lata ji died years ago and it’s her sister Asha who died today ?”

Husband KL Rahul plays 66 runs off 107 balls in WC Final wife Athiya Shetty uploads picture of late Lata Mangeshkar instead of Asha Bhosle. Made for each other 😭✨ pic.twitter.com/y2uWunVDfD — Aman_Chain 🏳️ (@Amanprabhat9) April 12, 2026

Another comment read: “Husband KL Rahul plays 66 runs off 107 balls in WC Final wife Athiya Shetty uploads picture of late Lata Mangeshkar instead of Asha Bhosle. Made for each other 😭✨”

Within hours, the alleged mix-up turned into a trending controversy, with social media users flooding timelines with criticism and disbelief.