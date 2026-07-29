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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities'My Fiancé Had Another Relationship': Pamela Serena's Emotional Lock Upp 2 Confession

'My Fiancé Had Another Relationship': Pamela Serena's Emotional Lock Upp 2 Confession

Pamela Serena revealed on 'Lock Upp 2' that her fiancé cheated on her before their wedding. The former beauty queen said the betrayal broke her trust and changed the way she views relationships.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 29 Jul 2026 09:31 PM (IST)
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  • The betrayal caused her lasting trust issues in relationships.

Reality show Lock Upp 2 continues to deliver emotional moments as contestants open up about the most difficult chapters of their lives. In the latest episode, contestant Pamela Serena shared a deeply personal story, revealing that she was betrayed by her fiancé shortly before they were due to get married. The former beauty queen spoke candidly about the heartbreak, describing how the experience shattered her trust and changed her outlook on relationships.

Pamela Recalls Discovering Her Fiancé's Secret

Sharing her story on the show, Pamela revealed that she had been in a relationship for nearly eight years and was engaged to marry her partner, an Indian-British businessman who frequently travelled overseas for work.

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by Lock Upp 2 [ Herry ] (@lockupp2_editx)


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She recalled that after he was admitted to hospital with a serious stomach infection requiring emergency surgery, she stayed by his side to care for him. During his recovery, she received a phone call from a woman who claimed she had been in a relationship with him for the previous two years and was pregnant with his child.

Pamela admitted the revelation left her devastated. However, despite the betrayal, she chose to remain with him until he had recovered from surgery before making the difficult decision to leave.

'I Never Trusted Anyone Again'

Reflecting on the experience, Pamela said the incident permanently affected her ability to trust others. She explained that although she had relationships afterwards, she always found herself questioning whether she could truly trust the person she was with.

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The reality star did not disclose the identity of her former fiancé during the episode.

Pamela Serena first gained recognition through Netflix India's Desi Bling and later achieved success in the beauty pageant circuit, winning the titles of Mrs Universe Dubai 2021 and Mrs UAE World 2022. Her emotional confession has resonated with viewers, with many praising her strength in speaking openly about such a painful chapter of her life.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Pamela Serena?

Pamela Serena is a contestant on Lock Upp 2, known for winning Mrs Universe Dubai 2021 and Mrs UAE World 2022. She also gained recognition from Netflix India's Desi Bling.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 29 Jul 2026 09:31 PM (IST)
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Lock Upp 2 Pamela Serena
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