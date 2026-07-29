'My Fiancé Had Another Relationship': Pamela Serena's Emotional Lock Upp 2 Confession

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom The betrayal caused her lasting trust issues in relationships.

Reality show Lock Upp 2 continues to deliver emotional moments as contestants open up about the most difficult chapters of their lives. In the latest episode, contestant Pamela Serena shared a deeply personal story, revealing that she was betrayed by her fiancé shortly before they were due to get married. The former beauty queen spoke candidly about the heartbreak, describing how the experience shattered her trust and changed her outlook on relationships.

Pamela Recalls Discovering Her Fiancé's Secret

Sharing her story on the show, Pamela revealed that she had been in a relationship for nearly eight years and was engaged to marry her partner, an Indian-British businessman who frequently travelled overseas for work.

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She recalled that after he was admitted to hospital with a serious stomach infection requiring emergency surgery, she stayed by his side to care for him. During his recovery, she received a phone call from a woman who claimed she had been in a relationship with him for the previous two years and was pregnant with his child.

Pamela admitted the revelation left her devastated. However, despite the betrayal, she chose to remain with him until he had recovered from surgery before making the difficult decision to leave.

'I Never Trusted Anyone Again'

Reflecting on the experience, Pamela said the incident permanently affected her ability to trust others. She explained that although she had relationships afterwards, she always found herself questioning whether she could truly trust the person she was with.

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The reality star did not disclose the identity of her former fiancé during the episode.

Pamela Serena first gained recognition through Netflix India's Desi Bling and later achieved success in the beauty pageant circuit, winning the titles of Mrs Universe Dubai 2021 and Mrs UAE World 2022. Her emotional confession has resonated with viewers, with many praising her strength in speaking openly about such a painful chapter of her life.