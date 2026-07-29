Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom He was married twice before, including to Shweta Tiwari.

Raja Chaudhary, best known as the former husband of actress Shweta Tiwari, has opened up about his personal life, revealing that he has been in a live-in relationship for the past three years. The actor also made it clear that he has no plans to marry again, saying his past experiences have changed his outlook on relationships. Speaking in a recent interview, Raja reflected on companionship, marriage and the lessons he has learnt from his previous relationships.

'I Don't Feel Lonely Anymore,' Raja Chaudhary

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Raja said he is content with his current relationship and no longer struggles with loneliness.

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He revealed that he has been living with his partner for the past three years and that their relationship has been going smoothly.

When asked whether he planned to marry for a third time, Raja firmly ruled out the possibility. He said marriage no longer appeals to him and admitted he does not have the courage to take that step again.

Explaining his decision, the actor said his previous experiences have made him cautious. He added that he believes a live-in relationship offers greater flexibility, as partners can part ways without going through lengthy legal proceedings if things do not work out.

Raja Chaudhary's Previous Marriages

Raja Chaudhary first married television actress Shweta Tiwari in 1998. The couple reportedly married against their families' wishes, but their relationship later deteriorated. Shweta publicly accused Raja of domestic violence before filing for divorce in 2007. Their divorce was finalised in 2012.

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The former couple share a daughter, actress Palak Tiwari, whose custody was awarded to Shweta following the separation.

In 2015, Raja married Delhi-based corporate professional Shweta Sood. However, the marriage also ended in divorce after the couple decided to part ways.

Now, with a stable relationship outside marriage, Raja says he is happy with where he is in life and has no intention of walking down the aisle again.