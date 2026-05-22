WATCH: Mohanlal Turns Emotional During 'Drishyam 3' Screening, Thanks Fans For Their Love

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mohanlal visibly emotional during Drishyam 3 screening.

Actor seen wiping tears, acknowledging delighted fans.

Film release coincided with actor's birthday celebrations.

Drishyam 3 continues Georgekutty's family's story.

The release of Drishyam 3 turned into an emotional occasion for Mohanlal as the veteran actor was seen holding back tears while watching the film with fans during a first-day-first-show screening. The moment, captured on camera, has now gone viral online, with fans praising the actor’s heartfelt reaction to the overwhelming audience response.

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Mohanlal’s Emotional Reaction Wins Hearts Online

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Videos circulating on social media show Mohanlal seated alongside the cast and crew of Drishyam 3 as audiences erupted into applause inside the theatre. At one point, the actor appeared visibly emotional and was seen wiping away tears while acknowledging fans with folded hands.

The viral clip quickly sparked reactions online, with many viewers calling the moment genuine and deeply moving. During the screening, the actor also thanked a fan who applauded him loudly from the audience.

Mohanlal Thanks Fans

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Later, Mohanlal shared a heartfelt note expressing gratitude for the love received by the film and the warmth shown by fans on his birthday.

He wrote, “Waking up to an ocean of love today has left me deeply moved. Every wish, every prayer and every heartfelt message has filled my heart with immense gratitude. It is moments like these that remind me how blessed I am to have such warmth and kindness around me. Thank you for being such a beautiful part of my journey and for making today so special. Grateful for each and every one of you.”

Birthday Celebrations Add To The Buzz

The film’s release coincided with Mohanlal’s birthday celebrations, turning the day into a double celebration for the actor and his fans. Another video from the event showed him dressed in a traditional outfit while greeting admirers gathered at the venue.

He was later seen cutting a large chocolate cake alongside the Drishyam 3 team as the crowd cheered loudly inside the theatre premises.

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About ‘Drishyam 3’

Directed by Jeethu Joseph, Drishyam 3 marks the latest chapter in the hugely popular thriller franchise. The film sees Mohanlal reprise his iconic role as Georgekutty, with Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil and Asha Sharath returning to the series.

The story follows Georgekutty and his family as they attempt to move forward after years of turmoil. However, a renewed interest in the old case threatens to disrupt the fragile peace they have managed to build.