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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesWATCH: Mohanlal Turns Emotional During 'Drishyam 3' Screening, Thanks Fans For Their Love

WATCH: Mohanlal Turns Emotional During 'Drishyam 3' Screening, Thanks Fans For Their Love

Mohanlal turned emotional during a first-day-first-show screening of ‘Drishyam 3’ as fans applauded the film. The viral video has touched hearts online.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 22 May 2026 03:38 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Mohanlal visibly emotional during Drishyam 3 screening.
  • Actor seen wiping tears, acknowledging delighted fans.
  • Film release coincided with actor's birthday celebrations.
  • Drishyam 3 continues Georgekutty's family's story.

The release of Drishyam 3 turned into an emotional occasion for Mohanlal as the veteran actor was seen holding back tears while watching the film with fans during a first-day-first-show screening. The moment, captured on camera, has now gone viral online, with fans praising the actor’s heartfelt reaction to the overwhelming audience response.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Kangana Ranaut Seen Wearing Mangalsutra And Sindoor, Fans Ask ‘Is She Married?’

Mohanlal’s Emotional Reaction Wins Hearts Online

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by IndianCinemaGallery (@indiancinemagallery_official)

Videos circulating on social media show Mohanlal seated alongside the cast and crew of Drishyam 3 as audiences erupted into applause inside the theatre. At one point, the actor appeared visibly emotional and was seen wiping away tears while acknowledging fans with folded hands.

The viral clip quickly sparked reactions online, with many viewers calling the moment genuine and deeply moving. During the screening, the actor also thanked a fan who applauded him loudly from the audience.

Mohanlal Thanks Fans

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mohanlal (@mohanlal)

Later, Mohanlal shared a heartfelt note expressing gratitude for the love received by the film and the warmth shown by fans on his birthday.

He wrote, “Waking up to an ocean of love today has left me deeply moved. Every wish, every prayer and every heartfelt message has filled my heart with immense gratitude. It is moments like these that remind me how blessed I am to have such warmth and kindness around me. Thank you for being such a beautiful part of my journey and for making today so special. Grateful for each and every one of you.”

Birthday Celebrations Add To The Buzz

The film’s release coincided with Mohanlal’s birthday celebrations, turning the day into a double celebration for the actor and his fans. Another video from the event showed him dressed in a traditional outfit while greeting admirers gathered at the venue.

He was later seen cutting a large chocolate cake alongside the Drishyam 3 team as the crowd cheered loudly inside the theatre premises.

ALSO READ: Anusha Dandekar Says Instagram Story Was Not About Karan-Tejasswi Proposal On Desi Bling

About ‘Drishyam 3’

Directed by Jeethu Joseph, Drishyam 3 marks the latest chapter in the hugely popular thriller franchise. The film sees Mohanlal reprise his iconic role as Georgekutty, with Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil and Asha Sharath returning to the series.

The story follows Georgekutty and his family as they attempt to move forward after years of turmoil. However, a renewed interest in the old case threatens to disrupt the fragile peace they have managed to build.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What made the release of Drishyam 3 an emotional occasion for Mohanlal?

Mohanlal became emotional and was seen holding back tears while watching Drishyam 3 with fans during a first-day-first-show screening.

How did fans react to Mohanlal's emotional response?

Fans praised Mohanlal's heartfelt reaction, with videos of the moment going viral online. Many viewers found the moment genuine and deeply moving.

What did Mohanlal share on his social media regarding the film and his birthday?

Mohanlal shared a note expressing deep gratitude for the ocean of love received for the film and the warmth shown by fans on his birthday.

What is Drishyam 3 about?

Drishyam 3 follows Georgekutty and his family as they try to move on from past turmoil, but a renewed interest in an old case threatens their peace.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 May 2026 03:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video Mohanlal Malayalam Cinema Drishyam 3 ENtertainment News
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