Shreya Kalra Says Being Repeatedly Cornered In Lock Upp 2 Helped Her Reach The Finale

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shreya Kalra believes isolation propelled her to Lock Upp 2 finale.

She questions rivals' strategy, making her a finalist foolishly.

Lock Upp 2 finale approaches with Kalra, Joshi as finalists.

Shreya Kalra believes that one unexpected twist defined her journey on Lock Upp 2. The actress has said that being repeatedly isolated by fellow contestants eventually worked to her advantage, helping her secure a coveted place in the show's finale. Looking back at her experience, she suggested that the strategy used against her ultimately strengthened her position in the competition.

ALSO READ: ‘I Really Love Her, But…’: Harshad Chopda Breaks Silence On Dating Shivangi Joshi

Shreya Questions Contestants' Game Strategy

In the latest episode of Lock Upp 2, At Risk contestants Akanksha Chamola, Shilpa Shinde and Ram Kapoor selected Shreya as the second finalist, joining Shivangi Joshi in the race for the title.

During a conversation with Shilpa Shinde, Shreya wondered why contestants with previous reality show experience, particularly Yogesh Rawat, failed to recognise that isolating one contestant could actually boost that person's chances in the game.

“Well, I can understand that Ram has no reality show background, nor does Varun, but Yogesh can’t see what’s happening? Seriously, you have done two reality shows. If I were in that group, I’d still side with the person who is getting cornered,” Shreya said.

She went on to add, “You kept cornering that person and made her the finalist.She reached the finale because of your foolishness. I am not that smart. In the beginning I only wanted to stay for two weeks.”

Lock Upp 2 Heads Towards Its Finale

As the competition enters its final stage, the remaining contestants are Shilpa Shinde, Ram Kapoor, Yogesh Rawat, Shreya Kalra and Shivangi Joshi.

The second season of Lock Upp is hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh.

The inaugural season of Lock Upp, which premiered in 2022, was hosted by Kangana. Karan Kundrra served as the Jailor throughout the season, while Munawar Faruqui emerged as the winner.

The current edition began with 14 inmates, two jailers and one lock-up over a six-week competition. Under the show's format, contestants must complete tasks to earn in-game currency, which is then used to obtain essentials such as food, supplies and special privileges.

ALSO READ: Ravi Kishan's 'Maun Vrat' Video Outside Parliament Goes Viral, Internet Calls Him A 'Legend'

Who Is Shreya Kalra?

Shreya Kalra hails from Indore and first gained recognition after appearing as a wildcard contestant on MTV's Roadies in 2020, where she was part of Nikhil Chinapa's team. She also featured alongside Paras Kalnawat in the music video Zariya Tu.

(With inputs from IANS)