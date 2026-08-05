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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities‘Shivangi Hoti To…’: Ektaa Kapoor Reacts As ‘Shreya Kalra Wins Lock Upp 2’ Trends On X

‘Shivangi Hoti To…’: Ektaa Kapoor Reacts As ‘Shreya Kalra Wins Lock Upp 2’ Trends On X

Ektaa R Kapoor, who is producing Lock Upp 2 for Netflix alongside Shobha Kapoor, has made a remark about the show’s winner that has sparked speculation among fans.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 05 Aug 2026 10:01 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ektaa Kapoor's comments sparked Lock Upp 2 winner speculation.
  • She denied influencing the reality show's final results.
  • Five finalists now compete for the Lock Upp 2 trophy.

Ektaa R Kapoor, who has produced Lock Upp 2 along with Shobha Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms, was recently spotted at an awards event. As the second season of the reality show reaches its grand finale today, reporters asked Ektaa about the winner. Her response has now caught attention, with many interpreting it as a possible hint about who will take home the coveted trophy.

Ektaa Kapoor On Lock Upp 2 Winner

While Ektaa was posing for the paparazzi, a reporter told her that he had heard Shreya Kalra had won Lock Upp 2. Responding to the claim, Ektaa said, “Kyun, Shivangi hoti to koi problem hai? [Why, would it be a problem if Shivangi were the winner?]”

ALSO READ| ‘I Really Love Her, But…’: Harshad Chopda Breaks Silence On Dating Shivangi Joshi

The reporters then asked in unison if Shivangi will be announced as the winner. Ektaa responded, “Main kisi ko nahi jita rahi hoon bhai. Mere haath mein hai hi nahi. [I’m not making anyone win, brother. It’s not in my hands.]”

Her comments have sparked speculation among fans, particularly as both Shreya and Shivangi are among the finalists competing for the Lock Upp 2 trophy. Shivangi became the first finalist on the show after Harshad Chopda gave up his place for her and walked out of the show. 

Lock Upp 2: When And Where To Watch Grand Finale

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa Season 2, the second instalment of the reality show, is set to conclude with its grand finale. Hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, the show has entered its final stage with five contestants competing for the trophy.

ALSO READ| Nora Fatehi Reacts To Yassine Bounou Dating Rumours, Laughs Off 'Cute Couple' Comment 

Shreya Kalra, Shivangi Joshi, Yogesh Rawat, Ram Kapoor and Shilpa Shinde have emerged as the top five finalists.

The finalists will compete in the finale through a series of tasks and challenges before the winner is eventually announced.

The winner of Lock Upp 2 will take home a trophy along with prize money of Rs 1 crore.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Ektaa Kapoor say regarding the Lock Upp 2 winner?

When asked if Shreya Kalra won, Ektaa questioned if Shivangi winning would be an issue, stating that she is not making anyone win as it's not in her hands.

How did Shivangi Joshi become a finalist on Lock Upp 2?

Shivangi Joshi secured her spot as the first finalist after Harshad Chopda decided to give up his place for her and subsequently walked out of the show.

Who are the hosts for the Lock Upp 2 grand finale?

The Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa Season 2 grand finale is hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh.

Who are the top five finalists competing in Lock Upp 2?

The top five finalists competing for the trophy are Shreya Kalra, Shivangi Joshi, Yogesh Rawat, Ram Kapoor, and Shilpa Shinde.

What prize does the winner of Lock Upp 2 receive?

The winner of Lock Upp 2 will take home a trophy along with a prize money of Rs 1 crore.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 05 Aug 2026 09:58 AM (IST)
Tags :
Shivangi Joshi Netflix Shreya Kalra Ektaa Kapoor Lock Upp 2
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