'Attack Against Christians': US Congressman Criticises FCRA Bill, Warns Of Bilateral Fallout

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom US Congressman criticises proposed Indian FCRA amendment affecting Christians.

New amendment allows government takeover of foreign-funded religious institutions.

Critics fear widespread government control; government cites transparency.

A proposed amendment to India's Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) has drawn criticism from US Congressman Riley Moore, who described it as "a clear attack against Christians" and warned that it could become a point of concern in relations between India and the United States.

Moore alleged that the proposed changes could allow the government to take control of churches and religious charities. His remarks come as the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, continues to spark intense debate during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament.

The proposed legislation has generated strong reactions from political parties, civil society groups and religious organisations, with supporters and critics divided over its potential impact on institutions that rely on foreign funding.

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US Congressman Raises Objections

In a post on X, Moore referred to the long history of Christianity in India before expressing concern over the proposed amendments.

"Christians have been in India since St. Thomas the Apostle travelled to the Malabar Coast just decades after the resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ," the US Congressman wrote.

He then criticised the proposed legislation, saying, "But despite this long Christian history, India's Parliament is considering amending Foreign Contribution Regulation Amendment (FCRA) rules to permit government takeovers of churches and religious charities."

Calling the Bill "a clear attack against Christians", Moore added, "If this bill proceeds in this way, it would be a point of major concern in our bilateral relationship with India."

What Proposed FCRA Amendment Bill Seeks to Change

The Bill seeks to amend the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010, which regulates how non-governmental organisations, charitable trusts, educational institutions, religious bodies and associations receive and use foreign contributions.

Under the existing law, organisations must obtain registration from the Ministry of Home Affairs before accepting foreign donations. That registration must be renewed every five years.

According to the background note accompanying the Bill, India had 14,449 active FCRA registrations as of July 15, 2026. It also stated that 22,498 registrations had been cancelled, while 15,212 had expired. Between 2019 and 2022, organisations registered under the Act received foreign contributions worth Rs 55,741 crore.

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Why the Bill Has Become a Flashpoint

One of the Bill's key proposals is the creation of a Designated Authority, appointed by the Central Government, with the power to take over the management of foreign contributions and assets created using those funds if an organisation's FCRA registration is cancelled, surrendered or not renewed.

The proposed powers of the Designated Authority have emerged as the central point of contention. Opposition parties, NGOs and several civil society organisations argue that the amendments would give the Centre sweeping control over institutions dependent on foreign funding.

Churches and religious organisations have expressed particular concern that schools, hospitals, welfare institutions and other assets developed over decades with overseas donations could come under government control if their FCRA registrations lapse or are cancelled.

These concerns have been especially pronounced in Kerala, where many Christian organisations run large educational and healthcare institutions that have historically relied on foreign contributions.

The government, however, has defended the proposed amendments, saying they are intended to strengthen transparency, improve oversight and ensure greater accountability in the use of foreign funds.