Udhayanidhi Meets Father Stalin, Says 'Every Mother And Sister In Tamil Nadu Is My Family'

Former Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin was released on Tuesday after being taken into police custody earlier in the day in connection with his alleged double-entendre remarks about actor Trisha. Following his release, Udhayanidhi met his father, where he received a warm welcome from party workers and supporters.

Speaking to reporters after his release, Udhayanidhi alleged that the police treated him "like a terrorist" during the operation.

"They took us by road from Chennai to Thanjavur, a distance of nearly 400 kilometres, with around 3,000 police personnel deployed. We were not treated properly," he said.

Udhayanidhi was detained from his Chennai residence on Tuesday over a case registered in connection with remarks he allegedly made about actor Trisha. He was later taken to Thanjavur, where the case was registered.

Addressing reporters at the airport, the DMK leader described the allegations against him as "false" and maintained that his remarks were solely about demanding the release of Cauvery water for Tamil Nadu.

'My Speech Was Twisted'

Udhayanidhi alleged that portions of his speech had been selectively edited to create a misleading impression.

"My speech was cut, edited and stitched together to falsely claim that I made an inappropriate remark. Some people have accused me of making a double-meaning statement. I spoke only with a single meaning—that farmers need water," he said.

Rejecting allegations that he insulted women, Udhayanidhi said he had no intention of making offensive remarks. "I never intended to disrespect women. Every mother and sister in Tamil Nadu is part of my family," he said.

He also expressed disappointment that some political leaders had criticised him without listening to the full context of his speech.

Reiterating his stand, Udhayanidhi said his comments were made only to demand the release of Cauvery water for the welfare of farmers and denied that they carried any double meaning.

He also took a swipe at the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government, calling it a "circus camp", and asserted that he was not afraid of what he described as false cases.

The DMK leader further reiterated his allegation that the authorities treated him "like a terrorist" by transporting him by road from Chennai to Thanjavur under heavy police security.