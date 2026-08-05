India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndiaUdhayanidhi Meets Father Stalin, Says 'Every Mother And Sister In Tamil Nadu Is My Family'

Udhayanidhi Meets Father Stalin, Says 'Every Mother And Sister In Tamil Nadu Is My Family'

Udhayanidhi was detained from his Chennai residence on Tuesday over a case registered in connection with remarks he allegedly made about actor Trisha.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 05 Aug 2026 09:11 AM (IST)

Former Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin was released on Tuesday after being taken into police custody earlier in the day in connection with his alleged double-entendre remarks about actor Trisha. Following his release, Udhayanidhi met his father, where he received a warm welcome from party workers and supporters.

Speaking to reporters after his release, Udhayanidhi alleged that the police treated him "like a terrorist" during the operation.

"They took us by road from Chennai to Thanjavur, a distance of nearly 400 kilometres, with around 3,000 police personnel deployed. We were not treated properly," he said.

Udhayanidhi was detained from his Chennai residence on Tuesday over a case registered in connection with remarks he allegedly made about actor Trisha. He was later taken to Thanjavur, where the case was registered.

Addressing reporters at the airport, the DMK leader described the allegations against him as "false" and maintained that his remarks were solely about demanding the release of Cauvery water for Tamil Nadu.

'My Speech Was Twisted'

Udhayanidhi alleged that portions of his speech had been selectively edited to create a misleading impression.

"My speech was cut, edited and stitched together to falsely claim that I made an inappropriate remark. Some people have accused me of making a double-meaning statement. I spoke only with a single meaning—that farmers need water," he said.

Rejecting allegations that he insulted women, Udhayanidhi said he had no intention of making offensive remarks. "I never intended to disrespect women. Every mother and sister in Tamil Nadu is part of my family," he said.

He also expressed disappointment that some political leaders had criticised him without listening to the full context of his speech.

Reiterating his stand, Udhayanidhi said his comments were made only to demand the release of Cauvery water for the welfare of farmers and denied that they carried any double meaning.

He also took a swipe at the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government, calling it a "circus camp", and asserted that he was not afraid of what he described as false cases.

The DMK leader further reiterated his allegation that the authorities treated him "like a terrorist" by transporting him by road from Chennai to Thanjavur under heavy police security.

Before You Go

Student Protest: Jharkhand Aspirants Continue Agitation Over JPSC-JSSC Exam Irregularities

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read More
Published at : 05 Aug 2026 09:11 AM (IST)
Tags :
Udhayanidhi Udhayanidhi Stalin
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Udhayanidhi Meets Father Stalin, Says 'Every Mother And Sister In Tamil Nadu Is My Family'
Udhayanidhi Meets Father Stalin, Says 'Every Mother And Sister In Tamil Nadu Is My Family'
India
Meta Global Executives To Meet MeitY After Temporary Removal Of PM Modi's Facebook Video
Meta Global Executives To Meet MeitY After Temporary Removal Of PM Modi's Facebook Video
India
Three die of electrocution in separate incidents in UP, one injured
Three die of electrocution in separate incidents in UP, one injured
India
COAS Gen Dhiraj Seth visits Central Command HQ in Lucknow, reviews operational readiness
COAS Gen Dhiraj Seth visits Central Command HQ in Lucknow, reviews operational readiness
Advertisement

Videos

Student Protest: Jharkhand Aspirants Continue Agitation Over JPSC-JSSC Exam Irregularities
Political Storm: Parliament and UP Assembly Witness Fresh Clash Over Ram Temple Row
Parliament Protest: Opposition to Hold March Over Student Crackdown, Ram Temple Allegations and J&K Statehood
Weather Alert: Flash Floods and Cloudbursts Trigger Widespread Destruction Across India's Hill States
Jharkhand Exam Row: Students Continue Protest, Demand Cancellation of JPSC Exam and CBI-ED Probe
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget