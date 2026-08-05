‘I Really Love Her, But…’: Harshad Chopda Breaks Silence On Dating Shivangi Joshi

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Harshad Chopda denies Shivangi Joshi dating rumors, clarifies deep bond.

He never intended revealing his vulnerable side on Lock Upp journey.

Harshad bonded with Shivangi, even sacrificed his finalist spot for her.

Harshad Chopda, who became the first finalist of Lock Upp 2 before voluntarily giving up his position to Shivangi Joshi, has finally addressed the dating rumours surrounding the two. The 43-year-old actor also opened up about his emotional journey on the reality show, admitting that he never intended to reveal his vulnerable side but eventually found himself unable to hold back.

Are Harshad Chopda And Shivangi Joshi Dating?

When Tejasswi Prakash asked Harshad if he and Shivangi were dating, he denied the rumours but admitted that he shares a deep bond with her.

“I really love her, but I am not in love with her,” he said.

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Tejasswi then pointed out that he had just admitted to loving Shivangi. Harshad clarified, “I am not in love with her. There is a difference.”

‘Didn’t Want To Show My Emotional Side’

Harshad also revealed that he never entered Lock Upp 2 with a specific strategy and instead chose to simply be himself.

“My game was that of a no game. I thought this is a show where you are going to be yourself. I was not worried how people would react. The only one side that I didn't want to show was my emotional side,” he said.

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Tejasswi then pointed out that Harshad had cried several times during the show and observed that he had often acted as a shield for Shivangi during their time inside the house.

Explaining their bond, Harshad said, “Because we have been friends for a little while and when we got into that scenario where there are 15-16 people… which was challenging in the sense that food was less, then automatically the situation became such that we did not think what happened next.”

Harshad Chopda’s First Social Media Post After Eviction

After choosing to give up his finalist position and walk out of Lock Upp 2 so that Shivangi could continue in the competition, Harshad took to social media to thank his fans for their support.

“To everyone who made HARSHAD WINNING HEARTS trend at #5 in India - thank you from the bottom of my heart,” he wrote.

He added, “Your love, faith, and unwavering support mean more to me than words can ever express. Knowing that so many of you stood together for me is truly humbling. I'm grateful for each one of you. Here's to many more beautiful moments together. Love always.”