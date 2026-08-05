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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities‘I Really Love Her, But…’: Harshad Chopda Breaks Silence On Dating Shivangi Joshi

‘I Really Love Her, But…’: Harshad Chopda Breaks Silence On Dating Shivangi Joshi

Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi knew each other before the Netflix show Lock Upp 2, hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 05 Aug 2026 08:47 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Harshad Chopda denies Shivangi Joshi dating rumors, clarifies deep bond.
  • He never intended revealing his vulnerable side on Lock Upp journey.
  • Harshad bonded with Shivangi, even sacrificed his finalist spot for her.

Harshad Chopda, who became the first finalist of Lock Upp 2 before voluntarily giving up his position to Shivangi Joshi, has finally addressed the dating rumours surrounding the two. The 43-year-old actor also opened up about his emotional journey on the reality show, admitting that he never intended to reveal his vulnerable side but eventually found himself unable to hold back.

Are Harshad Chopda And Shivangi Joshi Dating?

When Tejasswi Prakash asked Harshad if he and Shivangi were dating, he denied the rumours but admitted that he shares a deep bond with her.

“I really love her, but I am not in love with her,” he said.

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Tejasswi then pointed out that he had just admitted to loving Shivangi. Harshad clarified, “I am not in love with her. There is a difference.”

‘Didn’t Want To Show My Emotional Side’

Harshad also revealed that he never entered Lock Upp 2 with a specific strategy and instead chose to simply be himself.

“My game was that of a no game. I thought this is a show where you are going to be yourself. I was not worried how people would react. The only one side that I didn't want to show was my emotional side,” he said.

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Tejasswi then pointed out that Harshad had cried several times during the show and observed that he had often acted as a shield for Shivangi during their time inside the house.

Explaining their bond, Harshad said, “Because we have been friends for a little while and when we got into that scenario where there are 15-16 people… which was challenging in the sense that food was less, then automatically the situation became such that we did not think what happened next.”

Harshad Chopda’s First Social Media Post After Eviction

After choosing to give up his finalist position and walk out of Lock Upp 2 so that Shivangi could continue in the competition, Harshad took to social media to thank his fans for their support.

“To everyone who made HARSHAD WINNING HEARTS trend at #5 in India - thank you from the bottom of my heart,” he wrote.

He added, “Your love, faith, and unwavering support mean more to me than words can ever express. Knowing that so many of you stood together for me is truly humbling. I'm grateful for each one of you. Here's to many more beautiful moments together. Love always.”

Frequently Asked Questions

Are Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi dating?

No, Harshad denied dating Shivangi.

What was Harshad Chopda's strategy in Lock Upp 2?

Harshad stated he had no specific strategy, aiming only to be himself. He initially didn't want to show his emotional side, but eventually found himself unable to hold back.

Why did Harshad Chopda act as a shield for Shivangi Joshi on the show?

Harshad explained that they were friends, and the challenging scenario with many contestants and limited resources naturally led him to protect her.

Why did Harshad Chopda leave Lock Upp 2?

He voluntarily gave up his finalist position to Shivangi Joshi. This allowed her to continue in the competition.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 05 Aug 2026 08:47 AM (IST)
Tags :
Shivangi Joshi Harshad Chopda Lock Upp 2
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