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English NewsNewsIndiaEC Removes 17 Unrecognised Parties From List Of Registered Political Parties In Uttarakhand

EC Removes 17 Unrecognised Parties From List Of Registered Political Parties In Uttarakhand

The sources in the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Uttarakhand, said that the parties removed from the list include those that did not contest any Lok Sabha or assembly elections after 2019.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 05 Aug 2026 09:38 AM (IST)

Dehradun: The Election Commission has removed 17 unrecognised political parties from the list of registered parties in Uttarakhand, sources have said.

The sources in the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Uttarakhand, said that the parties removed from the list include those that did not contest any Lok Sabha or assembly elections after 2019 and whose office addresses could not be traced during physical verification.

The parties include Bharat Qaumi Dal (Haridwar), Bharat Parivar Party (Haridwar), Bharatiya Samrat Subhash Sena (Haridwar), Peoples Party (Haridwar), Bharatiya Mool Nivasi Samaj Party (Dehradun), Bharatiya Antyodaya Party (Dehradun), Bharatiya Gram Nagar Vikas Party (Dehradun), Gorkha Democratic Front (Dehradun), Prajatantra Party of India (Nainital), Suraj Seva Dal (Haldwani) and Uttarakhand Janshakti Party (Dehradun).

The poll body had earlier removed six other parties -- Bharatiya Jankranti Party (Dehradun), Bharatiya Janmanch Party (Dehradun), Maidani Kranti Dal (Dehradun), Prajamandal Party (Pauri Garhwal), Rashtriya Gram Vikas Party (Haridwar) and Rashtriya Jansahay Dal (Dehradun). 

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

 

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Published at : 05 Aug 2026 09:38 AM (IST)
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