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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesWATCH: Kangana Ranaut Seen Wearing Mangalsutra And Sindoor, Fans Ask ‘Is She Married?’

WATCH: Kangana Ranaut Seen Wearing Mangalsutra And Sindoor, Fans Ask ‘Is She Married?’

Kangana Ranaut sparked marriage rumours after appearing in a viral video wearing a mangalsutra, sindoor and green bangles. Fans believe the look may be linked to Queen 2.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 22 May 2026 01:31 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Kangana Ranaut's traditional attire sparked marriage rumors online.
  • Video showed actor wearing mangalsutra, sindoor, and bangles.
  • Fans speculated secret wedding or character look for Queen 2.
  • Ranaut has not publicly addressed marriage rumors.

A recent video of Kangana Ranaut stepping out in a traditional look has sent social media into overdrive. The actor and BJP MP was seen wearing a mangalsutra, sindoor and green bangles, prompting many online users to wonder whether she had quietly tied the knot away from the public eye.

Within hours of the clip surfacing on Instagram and X (formerly known as Twitter), speculation around her relationship status exploded.

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday Celebrates Sister Rysa Panday’s Graduation, Chunky Panday Shares Emotional Post

Viral Video Leaves Internet Guessing

The now-viral footage showed Kangana walking out of a building with her security team before heading towards her car. Dressed in a soft pink salwar suit, she kept her expression composed and chose not to interact with photographers gathered outside.

What immediately caught everyone’s attention, though, was her appearance. The actor wore a mangalsutra around her neck, sindoor in her hair parting, along with traditional green bangles.

As expected, social media users quickly jumped to conclusions.

Comments questioning whether the actor had secretly married flooded the internet, with several fans wondering “who is the lucky guy?” while others speculated that Kangana may have chosen to keep her personal life private.

ALSO READ: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Spotted At Mumbai Airport With Daughter Aaradhya Ahead Of Cannes Film Festival

Is The Look Connected To Queen 2?

Several viewers were quick to say that Kangana’s appearance is actually part of her character look for Queen 2, the sequel to her acclaimed 2014 film Queen.

The sequel, reportedly directed by Vikas Bahl, is said to be currently being filmed in South Mumbai, where a set resembling the lead character’s home has been created. Fans online were quick to point out that the mangalsutra-and-sindoor look could easily belong to Rani, the beloved small-town Delhi girl Kangana portrayed in the original film.

Despite the online chatter, Kangana has neither announced a marriage nor hinted at being in a relationship publicly. There has also been no statement from her team addressing the rumours.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why are people speculating about Kangana Ranaut's marital status?

A video showed Kangana wearing a mangalsutra, sindoor, and green bangles. This led to online speculation that she may have gotten married.

Could Kangana Ranaut's look be for a movie?

Some viewers suggest her appearance might be for 'Queen 2', a sequel to her film 'Queen'. The role could involve similar traditional attire.

Has Kangana Ranaut confirmed any relationship or marriage?

No, Kangana Ranaut has not publicly announced a marriage or relationship. Her team has also not addressed the rumors.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 22 May 2026 01:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video ENtertainment News KANGANA RANAUT Queen 2
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