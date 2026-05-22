Anusha Dandekar posted a cryptic Instagram story to thank God for personal reasons. She clarified that the post was not related to Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's proposal.
Anusha Dandekar Says Instagram Story Was Not About Karan-Tejasswi Proposal On Desi Bling
Anusha Dandekar issued a clarification after the Internet linked her Instagram Story to Karan Kundrra proposing to Tejasswi Prakash on the show Dubai Bling.
- Anusha Dandekar clarifies Instagram story was personal.
- Story misinterpreted as reaction to Tejasswi Prakash's proposal.
- Dandekar thanks God for own reasons, not relationships.
- She previously dated Karan Kundrra for three years.
Model Anusha Dandekar has issued a clarification after social media users linked her cryptic Instagram Story to Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s viral proposal moment on Desi Bling, the Indian adaptation of Dubai Bling. The actor and VJ clarified that her post was not aimed at the couple’s proposal and said she was simply thanking God for personal reasons.
Anusha Dandekar Issues Clarification
Taking to Instagram Stories, Anusha wrote, “Omg. Clearly you don’t know, especially articles!”
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She further added, “When I talk about something specific, I say so. If I’m thanking God for my own reasons, you still make it about that and then come at me for your own assumption! Unreal!”
She said that she all the “cute DMs” and that people can “assume” what all people wrote to her.
In another message, she wrote, “And for all the cute DMs, I saw them all & I agree. Now everyone can assume what you wrote to me. Love yooou.”
The clarification came a day after Tejasswi Prakash proposed to Karan Kundrra on Desi Bling and the Internet linked her Instagram Story to it. When the video was going viral yesterday, Anusha, around the same time, shared a cryptic Instagram Story that read, “I’m thanking God!!! #iykyk.” Although she did not mention anyone by name, many assumed the post was indirectly connected to her relationship with Karan.
Karan’s Love Life
Anusha Dandekar and Karan Kundrra dated for nearly three-and-a-half years before parting ways in 2020. Following their breakup, Anusha had hinted that she was cheated on and lied to during the relationship, though she did not directly elaborate further.
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Karan later laughed off the allegations, saying he did not want to discuss the matter publicly “out of respect for the relationship”.
Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash met during Bigg Boss 15 and fell in love while participating in the show. The couple continued dating after the reality show ended and eventually moved in together.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why did Anusha Dandekar post a cryptic Instagram story?
Was Anusha Dandekar's Instagram story about Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash?
No, Anusha Dandekar clarified that her Instagram story was not aimed at Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's proposal. She was simply thanking God for her own reasons.
Why were people linking Anusha Dandekar's story to Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash?
Anusha's cryptic Instagram story was posted around the same time as Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's viral proposal. This led social media users to assume her post was indirectly connected to their relationship.
What did Anusha Dandekar say about social media assumptions?
Anusha expressed frustration with social media users making assumptions about her posts. She stated that if she is talking about something specific, she says so, and people shouldn't make assumptions about her thanking God.