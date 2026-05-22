Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Anusha Dandekar clarifies Instagram story was personal.

Story misinterpreted as reaction to Tejasswi Prakash's proposal.

Dandekar thanks God for own reasons, not relationships.

She previously dated Karan Kundrra for three years.

Model Anusha Dandekar has issued a clarification after social media users linked her cryptic Instagram Story to Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s viral proposal moment on Desi Bling, the Indian adaptation of Dubai Bling. The actor and VJ clarified that her post was not aimed at the couple’s proposal and said she was simply thanking God for personal reasons.

Anusha Dandekar Issues Clarification

Taking to Instagram Stories, Anusha wrote, “Omg. Clearly you don’t know, especially articles!”

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She further added, “When I talk about something specific, I say so. If I’m thanking God for my own reasons, you still make it about that and then come at me for your own assumption! Unreal!”

She said that she all the “cute DMs” and that people can “assume” what all people wrote to her.

In another message, she wrote, “And for all the cute DMs, I saw them all & I agree. Now everyone can assume what you wrote to me. Love yooou.”





The clarification came a day after Tejasswi Prakash proposed to Karan Kundrra on Desi Bling and the Internet linked her Instagram Story to it. When the video was going viral yesterday, Anusha, around the same time, shared a cryptic Instagram Story that read, “I’m thanking God!!! #iykyk.” Although she did not mention anyone by name, many assumed the post was indirectly connected to her relationship with Karan.

Karan’s Love Life

Anusha Dandekar and Karan Kundrra dated for nearly three-and-a-half years before parting ways in 2020. Following their breakup, Anusha had hinted that she was cheated on and lied to during the relationship, though she did not directly elaborate further.

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Karan later laughed off the allegations, saying he did not want to discuss the matter publicly “out of respect for the relationship”.

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash met during Bigg Boss 15 and fell in love while participating in the show. The couple continued dating after the reality show ended and eventually moved in together.