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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesNora Fatehi Reacts To Yassine Bounou Dating Rumours, Laughs Off 'Cute Couple' Comment

Nora Fatehi Reacts To Yassine Bounou Dating Rumours, Laughs Off 'Cute Couple' Comment

Nora Fatehi has addressed rumours linking her to Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, calling him a close friend while laughing off a 'cute couple' remark.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 05 Aug 2026 09:03 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Nora Fatehi denied dating rumors with footballer Yassine Bounou.
  • Fatehi described Bounou as a close friend and exceptional goalkeeper.
  • She also clarified not dating Achraf Hakimi, just recently met.
  • Fatehi and Bounou, sharing a manager, became friends months ago.

Nora Fatehi has finally responded to months of speculation linking her with Moroccan football star Yassine Bounou, popularly known as Bono. Appearing on The Kris Fade Show, she dismissed the romance rumours, describing the celebrated goalkeeper as a close friend while speaking warmly about his personality and achievements. She also addressed similar reports involving another Moroccan footballer, Achraf Hakimi.

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Nora Fatehi Dismisses Achraf Hakimi Dating Rumours

Nora also clarified rumours connecting her with Paris Saint-Germain defender Achraf Hakimi, saying they had only recently crossed paths through mutual friends and had never shared the kind of relationship suggested online.

"I actually never met him before. I just met him recently with a bunch of friends, like 'Hi, hello'. We have never really connected like that," she said.

Although she denied the speculation, Nora praised Hakimi for his contribution to Moroccan football.

'He Is My Friend'

When the conversation turned to Yassine Bounou, Nora smiled as she spoke about the Moroccan international, making it clear that their relationship is purely platonic.

"Oh yeah. He is my friend. I think he is an amazing person. And I am sorry but one of the best goalkeepers in the world, which I am so proud of and I am consistently celebrating that. But yeah, he is a really good friend," she said.

The interview took a light-hearted turn when host Kris Fade joked that the pair would make a good-looking couple. Laughing at the remark, Nora simply replied, "Oh really?"

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by Kris Fade Show (@krisfadeshow)

Nora Praises Bounou's Footballing Talent

Nora revealed that she regularly follows Morocco's national football team and has been particularly impressed by Bounou's performances between the posts.

"So I watch the whole Moroccan team play. But yeah, I mean, have you watched him play? Have you seen some of his saves? They're unheard of in the goalkeeper world if you study football. So, massive support for him," she added.

Speaking about their friendship, Nora shared that she and Bounou are represented by the same manager. Although they had known of each other for years, they only became friends a few months ago.

"He is also very kind. I mean, we share the same manager. So I have known him for a long time vaguely, distantly. We only connected a couple of months ago," she said.

She also admired the footballer's grounded approach to his career, saying, "He doesn't care about social media and fame. He only cares about his stats and how he plays."

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How The Dating Rumours Began

Rumours surrounding Nora Fatehi and Yassine Bounou gathered momentum after reports claimed the two were seen together in Casablanca's Ain Diab district. Nora's vocal support for Morocco's national football team and her admiration for Bounou's performances further fuelled speculation.

However, neither Nora nor Bounou has ever confirmed that they are romantically involved.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Did Nora Fatehi confirm her relationship with Yassine Bounou?

No, Nora Fatehi dismissed the romance rumors with Yassine Bounou. She stated he is a close friend and an amazing person, confirming their relationship is purely platonic.

What did Nora Fatehi say about dating rumors with Achraf Hakimi?

Nora Fatehi clarified that she only recently met Achraf Hakimi through mutual friends. She stated they never connected romantically, though she praised his football contributions.

How does Nora Fatehi describe her relationship with Yassine Bounou?

Nora describes Yassine Bounou as a close friend and an amazing person. She mentioned they share the same manager and only became friends a few months ago.

What caused the dating rumors between Nora Fatehi and Yassine Bounou?

Rumors began after reports claimed they were seen in Casablanca, coupled with Nora's vocal support for Morocco's team and Bounou. However, neither ever confirmed romantic involvement.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 05 Aug 2026 09:03 AM (IST)
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Bono Nora Fatehi ENtertainment News Yassine Bounou Nora Fatehi Dating Rumours
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