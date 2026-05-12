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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesWATCH: Aamir Khan Spotted Holding Hands With Gauri Spratt At Ashoke Pandit’s Birthday Bash

WATCH: Aamir Khan Spotted Holding Hands With Gauri Spratt At Ashoke Pandit’s Birthday Bash

Aamir Khan once again grabbed attention as he stepped out with girlfriend Gauri Spratt at a birthday bash. The couple’s affectionate appearance added to their growing list of public outings.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 12 May 2026 11:57 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt attended Ashoke Pandit's birthday together.
  • The couple arrived hand-in-hand, posing comfortably for paparazzi.
  • They previously appeared with children at Junaid Khan's film screening.
  • Khan is selecting scripts for his next couple of films.

Ever since his separation from Kiran Rao, Aamir Khan has remained in the spotlight for his personal life. The actor has earlier been spotted sharing subtle PDA moments with his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, and continuing the same streak, he was once again seen getting cosy with her at filmmaker Ashoke Pandit’s birthday celebration in Mumbai.

Aamir Khan And Gauri Spratt’s PDA Moment At The Party

The couple, who have been in headline over their frequent public appearances, grabbed eyeballs as they arrived hand-in-hand at the celebration. Dressed in casual yet stylish outfits, Aamir and Gauri comfortably posed for the paparazzi, exuding ease and chemistry.

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Aamir kept it relaxed in a multicoloured checked shirt paired with grey trousers and sneakers. Gauri, on the other hand, opted for an elegant look featuring a white textured top, black flared trousers and pointed heels. The duo also posed with the birthday host and his son, making for cheerful group pictures.

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Family Appearance At Junaid Khan’s Film Event

Despite largely keeping his personal life away from the spotlight, Aamir hasn’t shied away from making public appearances with Gauri. Earlier in April, the couple made a rare outing with their children at a special screening of his son Junaid Khan’s film Ek Din.

Aamir attended the event with his younger son Azad Rao Khan, while Gauri brought along her son. The blended family was seen sitting together and cheering for Junaid, who shared screen space with actress Sai Pallavi.

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Aamir Khan On His Upcoming Films

On the work front, Aamir recently shared an update about his future projects. He said, "I have been working hard at selecting scripts now for the upcoming films. And last six months I’ve only been listening to scripts. So I’ve finally decided on the next couple of films that I’m going to be doing."

While he hasn’t revealed the titles yet, reports suggest that the actor is likely to star in a biopic on legendary cricketer Lala Amarnath. The film is expected to reunite him with director Ashutosh Gowariker, with shooting slated to begin around September 2026.

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

Where was Aamir Khan seen getting cozy with Gauri Spratt recently?

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt were seen getting cozy at filmmaker Ashoke Pandit's birthday celebration in Mumbai.

Has Aamir Khan been seen in public with Gauri Spratt before?

Yes, Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt have been frequently spotted together in public, including a family outing at a screening of his son Junaid Khan's film.

What is Aamir Khan's update on his upcoming films?

Aamir Khan has been actively selecting scripts for his next couple of films over the past six months and has finalized his choices.

What is rumored to be Aamir Khan's next film?

Reports suggest Aamir Khan might star in a biopic about cricketer Lala Amarnath, potentially reuniting with director Ashutosh Gowariker.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 12 May 2026 11:57 AM (IST)
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Aamir Khan Gauri Spratt
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