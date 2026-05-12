Fast & Furious Goes Beyond Movies; Vin Diesel Announces Major TV Expansion

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vin Diesel announced Fast & Furious TV shows for Peacock.

Two experienced showrunners join for pilot writing.

Fan demand drove franchise expansion into television.

Peacock developing one show, others in development.

Get ready for high-octane thrills on your screen. Vin Diesel just dropped a massive bombshell: the Fast & Furious world is racing to television. Announced at a big event in New York, Peacock is bringing the franchise's family vibes and legacy characters to TV. Fans have craved more stories for years, this is the expansion we've waited for. Buckle up as the street-racing saga shifts gears from movies to series.

Fast & Furious Announcement Details

Actor Vin Diesel announced a Fast & Furious television series during the NBCUniversal upfront presentation in New York on Monday.

Peacock is developing a new TV series set in the Fast & Furious universe.

Diesel shared, "The news that I have here today is that Peacock is launching four shows from the ‘Fast and Furious’ universe."

Production Team

Mike Daniels, known for Sons of Anarchy, Shades of Blue, and Rockford Files, and Wolfe Coleman of Shades of Blue will serve as co-showrunners and executive producers. They are also writing the pilot.

Diesel will executive produce with Sam Vincent through One Race, along with Neal Moritz and Pavun Shetty of Original Film, plus Jeff Kirschenbaum and Chris Morgan. Universal Television will produce the series.

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Vin Diesel Announcement

"For the last decade, we have realised that the fans have wanted more," Diesel said, adding, "They wanted us to expand the legacy characters, their stories. And for the last decade, the desire has been for us to enter the TV space that Fallon has mastered. And I had to wait till it was right..."

He continued, "It became right when Donna Langley started to oversee it all, because that’s when I knew that the integrity of the characters, the international appeal, what makes us all feel like family would be protected in the TV space... The news that I have here today is that Peacock is launching four shows from the ‘Fast and Furious’ universe."

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Fan Demand Drives Expansion

Diesel explained the move to TV honors fan wishes. He said Peacock was expanding the blockbuster franchise into television because, as reported, “As you all know, we are very precious about these movies but over the last decade, we’ve realized that the fans have wanted more, they wanted us to expand the legacy characters, their stories."

A person with knowledge of the matter told Variety that only one show is currently set up at Peacock, while others are in different stages of development at Universal TV. Plot details of the series have not been disclosed yet.

About Fast & Furious

The Fast & Furious franchise has already explored television once before, with Netflix releasing the animated series Fast & Furious Spy Racers, which ran for six seasons between 2019 and 2021. On the film front, the action-packed saga has grown into one of Hollywood’s biggest franchises, releasing 11 films so far and collecting over $7 billion at the global box office. It all began with The Fast and the Furious, released by Universal Pictures in 2001, which introduced audiences to the high-speed world of street racing and heists. To celebrate its legacy, the original film is set to be honoured with a special midnight screening at the Cannes Film Festival on May 13, marking its 25th anniversary. Looking ahead, the franchise is also preparing to conclude its long-running story with Fast Forever, which has been confirmed by Universal Pictures for a worldwide release on March 17, 2028.