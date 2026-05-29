Delhi-NCR received relief from intense heatwave conditions on Thursday evening after rainfall and thunderstorms brought temperatures down across the region. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the spell of rain is expected to continue till May 30, leading to a notable fall in temperatures.

The weather department has issued an orange alert for Friday and a yellow alert for Saturday and Sunday.

The IMD said the maximum temperature is expected to decline by 8-10 degrees Celsius by May 30. However, temperatures are likely to rise again by 5-6 degrees Celsius over the following four days.

The weather office further stated that no major change in temperature is expected on May 31, after which the mercury may rise by another 3-4 degrees Celsius over the next three days.

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Temperature Drops Across Delhi

On Thursday, the maximum temperature in the national capital settled at 41.1 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 28.4 degrees Celsius. Cloudy skies prevailed through the day before light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms was recorded in the evening.

According to the IMD, Delhi witnessed a drop of around 3-5 degrees Celsius in maximum temperature and 1-2 degrees Celsius in minimum temperature over the last 24 hours.

During this period, minimum temperatures across the city ranged between 27-28 degrees Celsius, while maximum temperatures remained between 39-41 degrees Celsius.

The weather department said easterly winds blew across Delhi during the day at speeds of 15-20 kmph, with gusts reaching up to 37 kmph.

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Rain, Strong Winds Likely Today

For Friday, the IMD has forecast cloudy skies along with light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms in several parts of Delhi-NCR.

The minimum temperature is likely to remain between 22-24 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature may hover between 35-37 degrees Celsius.

The weather department warned that wind speeds during thunderstorms could reach 60-70 kmph, with gusts touching up to 80 kmph in some areas.

Another spell of light rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is also likely during the afternoon or evening hours. During this period, wind speeds may remain between 40-50 kmph, with gusts up to 60 kmph.

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IMD Advises Caution

In view of the changing weather conditions, the IMD has advised residents to remain cautious and avoid standing in open spaces or under trees due to the possibility of falling branches, uprooted trees, and lightning-related incidents.

Meanwhile, neighbouring Uttar Pradesh is also expected to witness a change in weather conditions from Friday onward. Authorities have issued alerts for thunderstorms and rainfall in several districts, stretching from Noida to Lucknow, while hailstorm warnings have been issued for 27 districts across the state.