Iran Says US Aircraft Downed Near Bushehr; CENTCOM Denies Claim

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Iran claimed to shoot down a US aircraft; US denies this.

US and Iran are close to extending a ceasefire agreement.

Recent military actions include drone interceptions and missile strikes.

IRGC claimed responsibility for attacks near Strait of Hormuz.

The United States has rejected Iranian media reports alleging that an American aircraft was brought down over Iran’s Bushehr province, with US officials insisting that no US military aircraft had been destroyed near the region.

The denial came after Iranian state television reported early Friday that a “hostile aircraft” had been intercepted and shot down in the Jam area of Bushehr province. The report cited Jam County governor Masoud Tangestani, who claimed Iranian air defence systems had successfully targeted the aircraft.

“The incident tonight involved the downing of a hostile aircraft,” semi-official Tasnim news agency quoted Tangestani as saying, while adding that normalcy had since returned to the city.

However, the US military swiftly dismissed the claim.

“No U.S. aircraft were shot down. ⁠All U.S. air assets are accounted for,” the U.S. ⁠Central Command said in a post ⁠on X.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) also reiterated that reports aired on Iranian state television regarding the alleged incident near Bushehr were inaccurate.

🚫CLAIM: Iran's state TV claimed Iranian forces downed a U.S. aircraft near Bushehr. FALSE.



✅TRUTH: No U.S. aircraft were shot down. All U.S. air assets are accounted for. pic.twitter.com/2EaKJ2Fj3d — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) May 28, 2026

ALSO READ: US-Iran Ceasefire May Be Extended By 60 Days, Awaits Trump Approval: Reports

Ceasefire Extension Under Discussion

The conflicting claims emerged amid ongoing diplomatic efforts between Washington and Tehran aimed at extending an existing ceasefire and easing restrictions on shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

According to sources cited by Reuters, the United States and Iran reached a preliminary understanding on Thursday to prolong the truce for another 60 days. The proposed arrangement would also permit commercial traffic to continue moving through the strategically important waterway while negotiators address unresolved issues, including Iran’s nuclear programme.

If formally approved by leadership in both countries, the agreement would mark the most significant de-escalation since hostilities began on February 28.

US President Donald Trump has yet to approve the proposed arrangement, according to Reuters. Iranian authorities have also not officially endorsed the deal.

Iran’s Tasnim news agency, citing a source close to the negotiating team, reported that the text of the agreement had not yet been finalised or confirmed.

“We're not there yet, but we're very close and we're going to keep on working at it,” U.S. Vice President JD Vance told reporters in Washington.

“I can't guarantee that we're going to get there, but right now I feel pretty good about it,” Vance added.

The Trump administration has repeatedly indicated that a breakthrough agreement was imminent, though Iranian officials have often disputed or downplayed those assertions.

ALSO READ: Trump To ‘Blow Up’ Oman Next? US Prez Escalates Threats Over Hormuz Standoff Amid Iran Conflict

Fresh Military Exchanges

The latest controversy also followed renewed military exchanges between the two countries.

Earlier, US Central Command stated that American forces had intercepted five Iranian attack drones and struck a ground control station in the port city of Bandar Abbas that was allegedly preparing to launch a sixth drone.

Kuwaiti authorities later intercepted a ballistic missile reportedly fired towards the country, which hosts a major US military base.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) subsequently claimed responsibility for targeting the US base linked to the Bandar Abbas operation and warned that any further attacks would trigger a “more decisive response”, according to Tasnim news agency.

Kuwait condemned the missile launch and urged Iran to immediately halt what it described as a dangerous escalation.

Separately, reports also emerged that the IRGC had targeted four vessels operating near the Strait of Hormuz, including ships allegedly connected to the United States.

ALSO READ: Iran Targets US Airbase In Retaliation For American Strikes Near Bandar Abbas