Ranveer Singh To Play Lord Shiva In Amish Tripathi's The Immortals Of Meluha: Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ranveer Singh secures rights to adapt 'Immortals of Meluha'.

Singh to star as Lord Shiva in film trilogy.

Project aims for cinematic universe with detailed world-building.

Filming tentatively scheduled to begin in 2028.

Imagine Ranveer Singh, the energetic star of Padmaavat and Bajirao Mastani, stepping into the role of Lord Shiva. Fans are buzzing about a massive film project based on Amish Tripathi's hit book The Immortals of Meluha. This could be his biggest adventure yet, a trilogy blending myth, action, and drama. Will it redefine Shiva on screen? Exciting details are emerging.

Ranveer To Star In Shiva Trilogy

Ranveer Singh has acquired the rights to The Immortals of Meluha, the first book in Amish Tripathi's Shiva Trilogy, under his production banner Maa Kasam Films. A report states he will star as Lord Shiva and co-produce the project. He has teamed up with Birla Studios to create a grand-scale trilogy, with writing already underway.

The story follows Shiva as a tribal leader who becomes a god-like hero in the mythical Meluha empire. Makers plan a long-term cinematic universe across three films, focusing on detailed screenplay and world-building. No director is finalized yet; it will be chosen after script completion by Ranveer's team and Ananya Birla.

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Project Timeline

The deal happened recently, and development is in early stages. Shooting might start in 2028 after Ranveer's other films like Dhurandhar. Remaining cast details are under wraps. As the Pinkvilla report states, "Ranveer Singh will reportedly star in and co-produce an adaptation of The Immortals of Meluha. Ranveer has been passionate about bringing Meluha to the big screen for a long time now. The acquisition happened recently, and the project is now officially under development. Makers are approaching the franchise as a long-term cinematic universe, and the plan is to tell the story over 3 films. The writing work has already begun, and the team is taking its time to crack the screenplay and world-building. The first part is expected to go on floors in 2028,” As per the publication's source, quotes.

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Fan Excitement Builds

This news has thrilled fans, given Ranveer's high-energy style matching Shiva's fierce persona. The book, a bestseller since 2010, mixes history and fantasy, praised by Deepak Chopra as "archetypal and stirring." With Birla Studios' backing, expect stunning visuals. Bollywood's mythological era just got bigger.